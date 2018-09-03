Are Zombies Taking Over Your World? Fear Not The Dark is Available in Bookstores Near You

A mystery set in Minneapolis featuring a quirky heroine who crosses paths with the paranormal, while tracking down a stolen artifact and tangling with a zombie cult.

When freelance journalist Marley McCormick is assigned to interview self-help author and motivational speaker ‘The Dark’ her life changes forever. Marley’s unexpected journey takes her into the world of the paranormal where international art smugglers search for a rare Sumerian artifact involving the ancient Goddess Inanna once owned by her recently and mysteriously deceased Uncle Max Sherman. With help from a fortune-teller, her mentor Rosa, Uptown’s local ghost Gaspare and her best friend Alison, Marley learns to face her own fears while she fights to save Minneapolis from The Dark and his zombie cult.

As Marley discovers along the way life is an adventure and how we face our fears will decide the paths we follow, the progress we make and whether we arrive at a destination of our own choosing.

Writing from Minneapolis, this is author Susan Murray’s fantasy tribute to her beloved hometown. In the past Ms. Murray has authored the Bird series (published by Avalon Books) and the K.C. Flanagan Girl Detective series (published by Robert Davies Publishing). She currently lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a small flock of birds and a couple of ghosts for company. You can find Susan on her author pages at Goodreads and on Amazon.com.

Copies of Fear Not The Dark are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

