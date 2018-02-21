Are Zombies Taking Over Your World? Fear Not The Dark by Susan Murray

A mystery set in Minneapolis, featuring a quirky heroine who crosses paths with the paranormal while tracking down stolen Sumerian artifacts and tangling with a cult.

Minneapolis, Minnesota (PRUnderground) February 21st, 2018

When freelance journalist Marley McCormick is assigned to interview self-help author and motivational speaker The Dark, her life changes forever. Marley’s journey takes her into the world of the paranormal, where international art smugglers search for a rare Sumerian artifact owned by her recently and mysteriously deceased Uncle Max Sherman. With help from a fortune-teller, Uptown’s local ghosts and her best friend Alison, Marley must face her own fears as she fights to save Minneapolis from The Dark and his zombie cult. Writing from Minneapolis, this is author Susan Murray’s (the “Bird” series and “K.C. Flanagan Girl Detective” series) fantasy tribute to her beloved hometown.

Copies of Fear Not The Dark are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

Print and Electronic review copies available upon request

Contact: Justin Weeks / Sales Team, Black Rose Writing

sales@blackrosewriting.com

