Are You Uniquely Peculiar?

Yes, I am uniquely peculiar; I know this now. At first, I was timid and shy, but now God has inspired me to share my life thru this collection of verses that detail many aspects of my life, past and present. Some won't be pretty, but it is my life. As you read the pages, you will be able to see my transformation into a uniquely peculiar person. You may see yourself as well.

Raleigh, NC (PRUnderground) August 9th, 2018

Uniquely Peculiar” Book Release & Signing

Paulette Geddes, a native-born Jacksonville, Floridian, recently released her first book of poetry entitled “Uniquely Peculiar”. A devout follower of Christ, Paulette chose “Uniquely Peculiar” as the title of her book in reference to the bible verse 1 Peter 2:9. With every page turned, the reader gets a deeper glimpse into Paulette’s transformation into a “uniquely peculiar” being. Covering topics such as guidance, race and love, this book is a must have for any poetry lover.

The official book release and signing will be held on Paulette’s 60th birthday, September 8th, at Malaby’s Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (911 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545) 4:30 – 6:00pm. Hard copies of “Uniquely Peculiar” will be available at the signing.

Book can be purchased thru Amazon.com and uniquelypeculiar.com

About Uniquely Peculiar