Aquashield Roofing Celebrates Success in Bringing “Green” Roofing Solutions to VA and NC Homeowners

The interest in eco-friendly home improvements is greater than ever. In the Seven Cities of Hampton Roads, Aquashield Roofing has won praise for their work in this area.

Experts agree a family’s home can certainly have a positive effect on the environment. This can make the choice of a home improvement contractor a very important one, not just personally but for the entire community. The good news is, in the extended Seven Cities of Hampton Roads area, one experienced roofing company, Aquashield Roofing, has dedicated themselves to providing a wide range of popular and effective eco-friendly “Green” roofing and siding solutions. The company recently celebrated the tremendous amount of positive feedback their work in this space has received from more-than-satisfied customers.

“We know first and foremost clients are looking for a roof that will stand the test of time and keep them, their families, and their possessions dry in the worst conditions,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “But once that is assured there is a great number of people who would like to leave as little a negative footprint on the environment as possible. We work hard to make the latest “Green”, eco-friendly choices available, and at attractive price points.”

According to Aquashield Roofing, one of the most popular options is going with TPO roofing. TPO has won universal praise from both the eco-minded and the construction/home improvement industry for using material that is not only 100% recycled, but also saves a substantial amount of energy through its reflective properties.

Other “Green” roofing options available for installation through the company include innovative roofs, which are made of recycled plastic and rubber. This composite material is not only pro-environment but also gives the appearance of extremely attractive cedar and slate, coming supported by a lifetime guarantee.

The same kind of choices is open for those clients interested in premium quality recycled shingles.

Staffed by real roofers, and not a high-pressure sales staff, Aquashield Roofing encourages potential clients to get in touch and discuss their home improvement projects needs and how the company can help with any suggestions, or answer any related questions.

Aquashield Roofing serves all of the Hampton Roads areas including nearby cities in both Virginia and North Carolina.

Reviews of the companies roofing and siding services have been completely positive.

Michael J., from Virginia Beach, recently said, “Aquashield Roofing blew away our expectations. Completely easy to deal with, transparent pricing, and we are very happy with picking TPO roofing after a talk with one of their experts. Five-stars all the way.”

