Aptitive nominated for Computerworld’s 100 Best Places To Work In IT

Aptitive, a leading professional services provider in Chicago for everything data, was nominated as a best place to work in IT. Computerworld has conducted this prestigious award for the past 24 years, and past winners include some of the most well-known and well-respected companies in the country. An IDG company, Computerworld is trusted by an audience of 12 million enterprise-level IT managers for industry insight, a peer perspective on IT leadership and real-world strategies for implementing technology solutions in 47 countries.

Aptitive employs the best and brightest minds in Chicago to deliver innovative solutions to their clients. Companies across the Chicago region rely on Aptitive to deliver data expertise for their core development of data warehouses and business intelligence platforms, data integration, cloud and hybrid solutions, reporting and dashboard capabilities, and custom application enterprise architecture.

“After meeting the team, I knew I wanted to be part of the crew. Their culture, approach and fun projects are exactly what I was looking for in a company. I am thrilled to be here and excited to play a role in the growth.” – Ashley Pradhan, Consultant at Aptitive

About Aptitive

Aptitive is an IT consulting firm with solutions focusing on the management, design, and development of data-centric projects. Derived from the words aptitude and innovative, Aptitive believes high aptitude consultants bring innovative solutions to empower companies with technology and solve business problems. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, more information on Aptitive can be found at www.aptitive.com.

