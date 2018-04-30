April 29 is Anniversary of RASA Spiritual Transmission says RASA Founder Ramaji, CEO of RTI, Inc.

On April 29, 2011 the RASA Spiritual Transmission for accelerated enlightenment and spiritual awakening was born. Ramaji was giving a standard healing and a big ball of white light came down. This ball of white light changed the person's life and led to their enlightenment.

April 29th is the anniversary of the birth of the RASA Spiritual Transmission for accelerated enlightenment. On April 29, 2011 in Palm Springs, California, Ramaji was giving a simple prayer type of healing treatment to a woman with fibryomyalgia and chronic pain. Suddenly a huge ball of radiant white light came down. It rested on the top of her head and then went into her body.

Both she and Ramaji could see and feel the big white ball. She reported that she felt much better. At first they thought it was a physical healing. But it turned out to be an adjustment in attitude. It was determined that her Level of Consciousness or LOC had gone up. This process continued until eventually she achieved the highest LOC of 1000. This means full enlightenment and stable spiritual awakening in non-duality.

Fast forward to present day and now more than 400 people have attained spiritual enlightenment via the unique RASA spiritual blessing. There are more than 20 Certified RASA Givers around the world. People in many countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Malta, Russia, Rumania, Czechoslovakia, Spain, France and the Netherlands are now awakened!

Ramaji works with his twin flame life partner and teaching partner Ananda Devi. Ramaji is the author of the modern spiritual classic “1000.” Currently Ramaji and Ananda are working on a new practical guide to knowing and understanding your LOC.

The mission of Ramaji and Ananda Devi is to spiritually awaken into permanent enlightenment at least ONE MILLION people! They believe that this can be accomplished via the power of the RASA spiritual blessing combined with training more and more Certified RASA Givers. In other words, it would take only 1,000 RASA Givers to awaken 1,000 people each for Ramaji and Ananda Devi to achieve their goal. Awakening 1 million people will have an enormously positive impact on the planet because enlightened people are living and radiating at the highest possible vibration.

The attached video shows Ramaji and Ananda Devi delivering the RASA Spiritual Transmission in silence. Many people report that they are able to feel the beneficial power of the RASA from a video. It is more powerful when delivered live one on one of course via Zoom or Skype in a session with Ramaji or Ananda. In the video the RASA is delivered in the last 20 minutes of the online event preceded by about an hour of spiritual teachings (satsang) and Q&A.

Ramaji and Ananda Devi deliver the RASA spiritual transmission for rapid spiritual awakening online via Skype and Zoom. RASA means essence in Sanskrit. It is an acronym for Ramaji Advaita Shaktipat Attunement. The RASA blessing appeared in 2011 when Ramaji was doing a simple prayer healing. A huge ball of brilliant white light came down. Ananda Devi joined Ramaji as his teaching partner in 2016. This revolutionary new spiritual Light called RASA is now changing lives every day. There are 22 certified RASA givers around the world. More than 400 people in over 20 countries have achieved non-dual realization or enlightenment after receiving RASA. Ramaji is the author of the modern spiritual classic 1000 and seven other books on non-duality and healing on Amazon.com. Ananda Devi and Ramaji are currently working on two new books together in order to share what they have learned by personally awakening hundreds of people via the revolutionary RASA spiritual transmission.

