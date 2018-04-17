April 17 is Birthday of Great Sage Nisargadatta Maharaj according to Ramaji, CEO of RTI, Inc.

Nisargadatta Maharaj, famous for his modern spiritual classic "I Am That," was born on April 17, 1897. Devotees of Maharaj are celebrating his birth around the world. Ramesh Balsekar, the official successor of Nisargadatta Maharaj, was Ramaji's guru. Ramaji received spiritual transmission from Ramesh in Fall, 1989 which led to his awakening into nonduality in February, 1992 in San Diego, CA. Ramaji experienced the presence of the late Maharaj in the San Diego library where many of the great sage's books can be found.

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2018

Devotees and students of nonduality and enlightenment around the world are celebrating the April 17, 1897 birthday of the great Advaita Vedanta sage Sri Nisargdatta Maharaj. Famous for the astonishing spiritual classic and perennial top seller “I Am That,” Nisargdatta was best known for his extreme directness which at times was unleashed in the form of shouting at devotees and students. He was also known for being a chain smoker and making his living selling cigarattes (called bidis) in India.

Nisargadatta Maharaj was born in Mumbai, India. He died September 8, 1981. His modest ashram consisted of an upstairs loft off of one of the seediest and poorest streets of Mumbai. Yet students came from around the world to sit at his feet.

One of his translators, Ramesh Balsekar, became his official successor. Ramesh became famous and influential as an Advaita and nonduality guru publishing many books. In Fall, 1989 Ramesh was at a beach town in the Los Angeles, California area giving satsang (communion with truth). There were about 50 people gathered there. One of them was Ramaji. Ramaji asked Ramesh a question and received a powerful direct life-changing transmission from the spiritual energy embedded in Ramesh’s verbal reply. This transmission led to Ramaji’s spiritual awakening in 1992 and his current commitment to delivering the revolutionary RASA spiritual transmission with spiritual and life partner Ananda Devi.

Ramaji has had spiritual experiences of the presence of Sri Nisargdatta Maharaj after his passing. “There is a big collection of his books in the San Diego library. I was reading them and suddenly I felt him intensely. You cannot imagine the ineffable peace of his presence,” says Ramaji, a spiritual teacher of nonduality in his own right. “I felt i was immersed in a massive ocean of peace. This peace was solid as a rock and big as a mountain.”

“I Am That” has changed many lives and brought about awakening in more than a few individuals. It is possibly the most powerful spiritual book in existence! Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj, his influence, his presence and his wisdom, live on in our fast-spaced modern Internet world. You can be sure of that!

About Rasa Transmission International, Inc.

Ramaji and Ananda Devi deliver the RASA spiritual transmission for rapid spiritual awakening online via Skype and Zoom. RASA means essence in Sanskrit. It is an acronym for Ramaji Advaita Shaktipat Attunement. The RASA blessing appeared in 2011 when Ramaji was doing a simple prayer healing. A huge ball of brilliant white light came down. Ananda Devi joined Ramaji as his teaching partner in 2016. This revolutionary new spiritual Light called RASA is now changing lives every day. There are 22 certified RASA givers around the world. More than 400 people in over 20 countries have achieved non-dual realization or enlightenment after receiving RASA. Ramaji is the author of the modern spiritual classic 1000 and seven other books on non-duality and healing on Amazon.com. Ananda Devi and Ramaji are currently working on two new books together in order to share what they have learned by personally awakening hundreds of people via the revolutionary RASA spiritual transmission.

