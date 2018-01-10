AppSpy Plans to Introduce Chat Tab for Instant Support

Florida, USA (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

Appspy, the leading provider of monitoring app for mobile phones has decided to introduce chat support tab on its website in the near future. According to company sources, on clicking the tab on the website, a customer will be directed to a chat window where he can speak with a customer service representative to get his queries resolved in real time.

While speaking on this, Customer Support Manager said “We have decided to introduce customer support tab based on repeated demands from our customers. Our customer support representatives will be always available online and customers can chat with them to get their queries related to the App spy mobile app resolved in real time”.

While speaking about this feature, the PR manager said “The customer support chat feature will help us to attract new customers and also to help customers in resolving multiple issues pertaining to the working and installation of spy app. The service will be free for both new and existing customers.”

About AppSpy

Appspy mobile app can easily installed on the target phone and it can remain undetected by the target person as it works only in the background. However it is of great help for spouses who wish to spy on their cheating husbands, for parents to keep track of the whereabouts of their children and even for employers who wish to know about their employees during office hours. The app is so well designed that a person can get instant notifications even if the target phone user captures a new photo or video using the phone.

The Appspy mobile app is designed with features that can help in tracking calls, text messages, instant messages, location, and emails on the target phone, browsing history and even social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn etc. The ambient voice recording feature also enables a person to hear the background noises by calling the target mobile phone. These features have made the app very much suitable to the circumstances of the present generation.

