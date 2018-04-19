Appsolutely spearheads Beach Blockchain Conference in Cebu, Philippines, this May

Beach Blockchain Conference in Cebu, Philippines, celebrates the progress of blockchain by the beach, with exhibits, keynote presentations from industry titans, and more.

Manila, Philippines (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2018

Appsolutely, the digital customer loyalty company bringing rewards to the blockchain, is organizing the Beach Blockchain Conference, to be held on May 10-11, 2018 at the Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu.

The Beach Blockchain Conference series is a celebration of the success and potential of blockchain technology. The inaugural conference will showcase the best technologies, practices, startups, experts, and communities that blockchain has to offer.

Speakers at the event include: Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce, Former NEM Foundation Vice President Jeff McDonald, Nicholas Merten of DataDash, Jeff Berwick of The Dollar Vigilante, Causecast CEO Ryan Scott, LookSmart CEO Mike Onghai, Token Inc. Head Yobie Benjamin, Traders Apprentice Pilipinas founder Tony Herbosa, and Appsolutely CEO Patrick Palacios, among others.

The event will feature keynote presentations and more insightful talks set in two tracks: INWARD, which tackles the technology, development, mechanics, and security of blockchain, and OUTWARD, which discusses topics such as big-picture blockchain concepts, marketing, regulation, finance, business development, and more.

In addition, promising blockchain startups will get a chance to present their world-changing ideas in front of savants, experts, and supporters of the global blockchain community through the Pitch Your Coin ICO pitch competition that will run throughout the event.

“It’s high time for us to stage a blockchain conference at the heart of the dynamic Southeast Asian region, and there’s no better place to do it than in one of the world-famous beaches in the Philippines,” says Appsolutely CEO Patrick Palacios. “We are making this possible with the Beach Blockchain Conference series, and we can’t wait to offer you an exciting blockchain event at the beaches of Cebu.”

The conference will be held at the Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu, a world-class venue that provides just the right mix of business and pleasure with its first-class amenities and breathtaking views of the beach. Delegates will be immersed in an atmosphere conducive to sharing, learning and networking.

Tickets for the Beach Blockchain Conference are available for USD 299 until May 4, and USD 499 afterwards. The ticket gets you access to all plenary sessions, trade exhibition booths, and talks on the trach of your choice (INWARD or OUTWARD), as well as lunch, coffee breaks, and access to the dinner event on the night of day one.

To find out more, log on to www.beachblockchainconference.com

About Appsolutely Inc

Appsolutely is the creator of the blockchain-backed “Loyalty Economy,” enabling brands and consumers to connect and transact more effectively via customer loyalty programs. Appsolutely has been a leader in loyalty apps since 2013. It provides an award-winning suite of offerings including LoyalPlatform, LoyalCoin and LoyalWallet that enable brands to increase their impact with customers and empower them with rewards that are easy to own, manage and redeem in a scalable environment. Appsolutely is a global company that partners with brands in every region of the world to achieve maximum return from their loyalty programs.