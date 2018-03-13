Applicature, a Leading Company in Blockchain Development, Launches Student Scholarship Opportunity

The San Francisco-based agency is pleased to offer this scholarship opportunity to computer science students worldwide

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) March 12th, 2018

For the very first time, Applicature is pleased to launch its $5,000 scholarship competition to computer science students, regardless of their location. Applicants can begin applying for the scholarship now. The founder of the blockchain development agency, Ihor Pidruchny, say he looks forward to seeing the different creative concepts the scholarship applicants develop.

“Our company is thrilled to be offering this exciting scholarship opportunity to students all over the world,” stated Pidruchny. “Blockchain remains a fundamental technology for virtual digital currencies. To further advance distributed ledger technologies, we welcome student research in a variety of industries in which application of DLT has not yet been well-elaborated.”

As part of the application process, students must develop a proof of concept (PoC) using distributed ledger technologies (blockchain). Students are free to apply in teams of up to 5 people, or as a lone participant. The requirements of the scholarship are the same in both cases, but as a team, they can distribute work among members along with submitting the roles of each member. In the case of a team winning, the reward will be given to the team as a whole.

In the applicant’s problem statement, he or she is expected to describe the following:

1. What is the established state of things in the area of interest from a social contract, automation, and economic perspective?

2. The reasons behind the selection of a specific industry/area of research. Research the current endeavors of blockchain technology companies in the selected area of study.

3. A clearly-stated problem in the selected industry, validated by any available market research and individual interviews with industry experts.

Additionally, in the applicant’s notes accompanying his or her PoC, they must provide answers to the following:

4. Confirmation from one or more industry experts about the state of the industry problem and approval of the suggested solution. The applicant’s PoC has to find its product-market fit.

5. Please describe the envisioned new state of the ecosystem after the adoption of blockchain technology. What is the impact on participants, and how will the social contract change?

6. Show how the discovered human or organizational incentives will be implemented in the consensus/communication protocol and rules of interaction, based upon at least 3 granular use cases.

The PoC itself can be implemented with any programming language(s), libraries, and tool(s), so long as they are not protected by a patent, copyright, or trademark. They must be freely accessible by the board and the general public.

By participating in this scholarship program, the applicant agrees that their work may be published on Applicature’s website, and that the codebase of their solution will be submitted on GitHub under GPLv3 licensure. The IP rights for the solution belong to Applicature.

Registration for the scholarship ends on June 15, 2018. The winner will be announced on December 15, 2018. For full scholarship details on how to apply, please CLICK HERE. For additional scholarship questions, applicants can email: scholarship@applicature.com.

ABOUT APPLICATURE: Based in San Francisco, California, Applicature works on projects in blockchain industry implying development of smart contacts; research, deployment and customization of blockchain solutions; technical advisory to blockchain companies; technical consultancy on token sales / initial coin offerings.

