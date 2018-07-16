APF Technologies LLC, a cyber security company, announce the availability of APF information protection and access control solution

Inspired by recent hacking event that thread to shatter the democracy of this great country, The APF protection and access control solution is designed to protect the vital information from not only outside invasion by the hackers but also inside misuses, and brings back the total confidence of information security.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) July 16th, 2018

APF Technologies LLC, a cybersecurity company (https://www.apftechnoogy.com), is proud to announce the release of the industry’s first-ever enterprise information security and access control solution. Inspired by recent hacking event that thread to shatter the democracy of this great country, The APF protection and access control solution is designed to protect the vital information from not only outside invasion by the hackers but also inside misuses, and brings back the total confidence of information security. The centralized policy-based access control platform gives business full control of who can access what information and when, regardless of where the information is stored – no more unchecked trust. With the APF solution, the businesses are able to have unprecedented visibility of the information flow and access that allows them to further optimize the security infrastructure to focus on the most vulnerable places. While protecting confidential information at all times, APF does not burden the employees doing daily work or slow down the information flow, and it works with most platforms and applications that would consume the information. Unlike other solutions in the market, APF’s protection and assertion of access control does not requires the protected information to be stored in special location ot cloud.

The Software is available for order now, SaaS solution with major cloud providers is in the working and will be available very shortly. Contact us if you have referred cloud provider.

