AnyFlip is Thought as the Most Stunning Page Turning Software

Free page flip software AnyFlip makes publishing stunning flipbooks a super easy job.

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) December 22nd, 2017

AnyFlip, a top-notch technology provider of digital publishing software solutions for little and medium organizations, released the powerful page turning software for the users. This innovative desktop publishing software is uniquely design to deliver content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels.

“We sell our products all over the world directly and through a net of resellers. Right now, over 30,000 customers in more than 130 countries are using our software.” Said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip. She also added “we try to meet needs and requirements of every client. We appreciate our clients’ feedback on any specific requirements which helps to enhance our products.”

AnyFlip engages clients who love to convey iPad, iPhone or Android tablets and who are OK with swiping, touching and tapping. In light of both Flash and HTML5 yield arranges, the flipping book can run easily on the desktop and cell phones. With AnyFlip, readers can see their advanced page turning magazine, look book, list and daily paper anyplace, whenever.

AnyFlip offers a super simple technique to transform records into shocking page turning productions. This page turning software not just makes distributing phenomenal flipbooks a super simple activity, yet in addition streamlines their client’s activity with the group transformation process.

AnyFlip digital publishing solution fully engages the audience with rich interactive media. Users can easily embed all types of animate rich media into their flip book. Just a drag, drop or click, can embed YouTube video, Hyperlink, animate text, image gallery, audio file and Flash into the book page and create a life-like. Users are allowed to add hotspots to highlight the important content and lead traffic to their website or E-commerce store! With AnyFlip, users will enable their readers to engage, explore and discover new territories with their online publications.

Everybody is thoroughly allowed to utilize AnyFlip. People can utilize it to distribute magazine, articles, photograph collections; handouts et cetera utilizing its free digital publishing platform. Media entrepreneurs can utilize it to distribute their current pieces of literature by changing over them to computerized arrange utilizing the converter instrument, which can change over from well-known article configurations to online html5 organize.

About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is one of the leading technology provider of digital publishing software solutions.It can help to convert PDF to flipping publications in an innovative method. Also, it provides the free cloud platform for online flipbook distribution and management.