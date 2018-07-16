Anvilla Gear Releases Premium Antique-Style Handmade Travel Leather Notebook Ideal for Men & Women

An attractive, leather travel journal is not only functional but displays style and class. Anvilla Gear is now offering a first-class version guaranteed to impress.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (PRUnderground) July 16th, 2018

While many leather notebooks and leather journals may be available, only very few pay attention to the details that can make a good journal great, the Anvilla Gear Leather Travel Notebook, is certainly one of them. Answering marketplace demand, Anvilla Gear, has stepped up to help meet this need with their exciting launch of an impressive, expertly designed refillable leather notebook for both men and women, which looks as good as it functions and even comes along at a quite attractive price point. For added convenience, the new Anvilla Gear travel journal is available from Amazon.com, ensuring quick shipping, and more-than-reliable all-around service.

“We were inspired to source the materials for and design our Leather Traveler Notebook after seeing the lack of quality choices at affordable prices on the market today,” commented Kevin Vuong from Anvilla Gear. “Our own option not only delivers in looks, but is made to stand the test of time, and this leather notebook will certainly not break the bank.”

According to the company, some of the many highlights of the Anvilla Gear Travel Notebook include: being handmade of authentic leather, which gives the leather journal an elegant look, texture, and even smell, that all point toward seriousness and professionalism; a versatile number of uses for everyone from the serious writer to the casual hobbyist who would just like to take some notes during the day or night; a perfect size – neither too large or small – for added convenience, along with a pen holder to make sure the notebook is always ready to use; multifunctional pockets that zip shut and can be used to hold things like a wallet, passport, identification, or other vitals when on the go; to name just a few.

The exciting new product has been winning praise as an ideal gift for a father, mother, student, or friend or family member who writes either for a hobby or part of their work responsibilities. Its high-style points will certainly leave anyone receiving it as a present impressed, and its overall usefulness would be difficult to deny.

The company is happy to offer a complete, no headache money-back guarantee on all of their Travel Journals sold. If a customer should have a concern or complaint, Anvilla Gear are happy to issue a refund of their purchase.

Xing, recently said in a five-star review, “I needed a new travel journal to jot down ideas when I’m traveling outdoors. One of the most annoying thing for me was that the edges of my pages usually end up being dirty or bent. The leather covering did a surprisingly nice job of preventing that after weeks of use. It comes with a pen and has card sleeves inside with divided sections so you can use it as a traveling journal when you’re on overseas business trips too!”

For more information or to order visit https://amzn.to/2siOO6s.

About Anvilla Gear

Anvilla Gear is a brand of Beyond Zenith Inc. focused on selling premum-quality office and travel products. Learn more at http://anvillaworld.com.