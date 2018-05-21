Anonymous Social Media App "Social Number" Welcomes Mainstream Social Media Users

Users abandoning mainstream social media due to continuous privacy violations need to switch to anonymous social networking apps like "Social Number" where they can express themselves freely

CA (PRUnderground) May 21st, 2018

With mainstream social media apps continuing to violate user privacy and leveraging their data for all kinds of analytics and marketing purposes, users have realized that these social platforms are not appropriate to share their feelings and opinions without repercussions. Many celebrities like Elon Musk, and Cher have already deleted some of their social media accounts.

The most recent scandal relating to Cambridge Analytica is causing major concerns among social media users.

These users now have a choice. They can switch to “Social Number” available on Website, Google Play, and Apple Appstore, where they can enjoy the social media experience without anyone looking through their private information.

“Social Number” is the only anonymous social network that offers users a permanent identity with a number. It allows users to create discussion groups, connect with other anonymous pals and chat anonymously. Validating the need for users to anonymously discuss sensitive issues – religion, politics, dating, gun control, hacking, and hundreds others – freely, “Social Number” users now represent over 180 countries in all continents from big countries like United States, India, France, and Germany to tiny countries like Mayotte off the Mozambique coast.

Unlike other social media sites like Reddit, “Social Number” users get a true social media experience while connecting with others around the world that share the same interests but need a virtual place to have open, but private discussions. Since inception, users have participated in over 2000 discussion groups, with Atheism, Substance Abuse, and Politics among the most popular themes so far. With one, unique simple number, users can openly discuss their views without the threat of bosses, professors, families, friends, and others.

In addition to group discussions, users are connecting with other like-minded people called Pals on the site, based their profiles. Users are also expressing themselves on their expressions page with their thoughts, frustrations, and feelings.

About Social Number

Social Number is the only true anonymous social networking app that provides users a unique identity while allowing them to connect with other ‘like-minded’ people anonymously, discuss any topic openly and express themselves freely – without revealing their true identity. Users get a social number and that is their only identity. User can sign up on https://www.socialnumber.com or download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Social Number Inc. is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Silicon Valley.

Press Inquiries:

info@socialnumber.com