Animiz, Video Software to Bring Creative Ideas to Light

Animiz is video software that helps businesses make creative animated videos to engage customers.

Hong Kong, China (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2018

Here is great news for all people out there who think that creating videos online would entail a lot of hard work and effort. With Animiz, free video software for small businesses and other media contents, converting simple text, images and objects into interesting and catchy videos is achievable. Animiz manager, Jason Chan, has provided people with the convenience and ease of creating and even publishing animated videos like a professional. Thus, many small businesses could now have the edge in advertising their brands and products through the use of Animiz.

So how does this video software for small business works? Simple! It takes only four basic steps: establish a scene, add customized contents, insert animation and publish the video to complete the process.

1. Establish a Scene: Full utilization of Animiz software would start with the creation process. The first step is never an intimidating stage as it sounds because Animiz is built with vast choices of online video templates that are inspired by various themes. On the other hand, creating a video could also begin with new blank scenes that would allow users to bring their creativity to light.

2. Add customized contents: Inserting relevant objects, which can be images, voiceover, music, video clips, text captions and other usable content, can then be carried out through a simple drag-and-drop process.

3. Insert animation: On the next part lies the capacity of the users to entirely customize their videos through adding video effects and animations. There are numerous animation options that Animiz has in store for its users where one can fully take control of the animation settings such as the effects’ speed, order, entrance and exits, etc.

4. Publish the video: The final part of the process will conclude that the Animiz user has already turned into a certified video creator pro. In publishing videos, users are given the choice of doing it through online means such as cloud storage or by offline alternatives in popular video formats (.mp4, .mov, .wmv, .avi, .flv, .mkv).

Using this video software for small business definitely offers a recognizable support, regardless of whatever industry that a small-scale company is into. Animiz has indeed offered people the convenience of creating engaging videos for trade and marketing, launching of advocacies, promoting events or even just for mere entertainment. In fact, this free video software should be tagged as one of the most innovative, user-friendly and cost-efficient software that is available online.

For more information, please visit http://www.animiz.com/ .

About Animiz

Animiz Software Co.Ltd is a young and energetic software development company to develop the powerful animated video presentation software. Animiz is the professional animated video software that helps to create animated video presentations, video advertisement, explainer videos, animated gifs and more. It is free to download and provides the free platform for publishing.