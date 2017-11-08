Animiz HTML5 Animation Software Expands its Presence on Video Marketing

Small businesses, educators, and hobbyists can create animated videos and gifs in minutes for online marketing with Animiz HTML5 animation software.

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) November 8th, 2017

Animation video creator Animiz has officially launched their new HTML5 animation software to offer a simple tool for organizations and individuals to create engaging video and gif content. Animiz hopes to offer entrepreneurs, educational course instructors, and even regular consumers the opportunity to quickly create attractive animated video for their various audiences.

Similar to the online tool Canva, which offers low-cost graphics, templates, and photo editing features for amateur graphic designers, Animiz empowers its users to produce original animations without the need for a degree or professional training in digital editing. Animators are able to upload their own background music and images, as well as add text, subtitles, and visual icons. For those who need a little creative inspiration, Animiz offers free templates, stock images, animated characters, and other tools to ensure they end up with an appealing final product.

With over 360,000 downloads of their software to date, Animiz has proven the value of their video editing program. Customers appreciate having multiple options for pricing of the software, ranging from free accounts for true hobbyists who only need short animations created, up to “Enterprise” level accounts for companies which require unlimited space and editors for their software. Every account option offers access to the company’s HTML5 animation software, several user roles, publishing ability in video or GIF formats, and stock of templates, characters, and images. The more expensive levels offer longer video capabilities, more scene options, and the ability to download larger completed files.

Current Animiz users have created animations for a wide range of purposes, from explaining the types and benefits of Chinese medical herbs, to writing work reports, to even proposing marriage to their significant other. Jerry Fong, designer of Animiz, explains the software’s appeal: “It has been commonly recognized as the simplest animated video presentation maker to create professional video presentations or Gifs with ease. You can easily engage, captivate and inspire your audiences in this way.”

This HTML5 animated video creator has been the tested by many users and it will be hot in the near future.

About Animiz

Animiz Software Co.Ltd is a young and energetic software development company to develop the powerful animated video presentation software. Animiz is the professional animated video software that helps to create animated video presentations, video advertisement, explainer videos, animated gifs and more. It is free to download and provides the free platform for publishing.