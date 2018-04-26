Animiz, a Free Animated Video Presentation Maker for Creating 2D Animations

Animiz is a free animated video presentation maker that enables users to create compelling 2D animations in minutes.

Hong Kong, China (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2018

Animiz is an animated video presentation maker that is intended to substitute the work of video makers and designers. This amazing software enables people to create the desired advertising GIFs and videos on their own saving them hundreds of dollars.

Animiz is extremely user-friendly, so that users that have no technical background can conveniently operate with it. The elaborate process of GIF and video creation is significantly simplified now, so that businesses and private people can take advantage of animated videos and use them in their marketing campaigns, for educative purposes or just for fun.

The best part is that they have all this for free. Their videos are just a few minutes away and they can share the ready video presentations with the wide public. This is a fantastic way to draw people’s attention to the particular company, product or service and to gain more loyal customers and followers.

The modern people are mainly in the social media websites, so Animiz is a great way to become popular. All that the users have to do is to create their videos and share them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. where they will reach millions of people.

Regardless of the simplicity of using the software, it gives people the opportunity to customize their videos adding exciting and lively animation effects, caption, text, voiceover and more. There are unlimited number of canvas that can be designed into wonderful customized scenes to catch the attention of the watchers.

Jason Chan, the manager of Animiz, is enthusiastic to share the good news: “Now everyone is able to be a video maker and to create his own amazing videos that suit his tastes, needs, and preferences. And it is for free! Is that not exciting?”

For more information on the animated video presentation maker offered by Animiz, please visit http://www.animiz.com.

About Animiz

Animiz Software Co.Ltd is a young and energetic software development company to develop the powerful animated video presentation software. Animiz is the professional animated video software that helps to create animated video presentations, video advertisement, explainer videos, animated gifs and more. It is free to download and provides the free platform for publishing.