Andrew Cratsenberg with Ahwatukee Hills Plaza, LLC opens popular retail outlets in Phoenix, Arizona

Andrew Cratsenberg of Ahwatukee Hills Plaza, LLC discusses the Property Value and surrounding Businesses that operate in this shopping outlets in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix, Arizona (PRUnderground) September 6th, 2018

Andrew Cratsenberg, through his company Ahwatukee Hills Plaza, LLC, has acquired the commercial retail building located at 4923 East Chandler Blvd, Phoenix for a purchase price of $1,900,000. Ahwatukee Hills Plaza, LLC is an Arizona State Corporation and paid cash for the East Chandler Blvd site. The property is currently leased by a number of prominent brands.

Companies leasing the property purchased by Andrew Cratsenberg and Ahwatukee Hills Plaza, LLC include Dunkin’ Donuts, Zoyo Frozen Yogurt, Qdoba Mexican Eats, and Essential Day Spa. According to Cratsenberg, the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 4923 East Chandler Blvd is among the chain’s highest grossing restaurants in the state of Arizona.

Neighboring brands include Wendy’s, Hong Kong Gourmet Buffet, 7-Eleven, and Discount Tire. Further businesses located adjacent to the Ahwatukee Hills Plaza, LLC property on the opposite side of East Chandler Blvd include T-Mobile, Waffle House, and Cracker Barrel. A stand-alone building, 4923 East Chandler Blvd, Phoenix covers over 7,000 square feet and offers prime commercial retail space. The building is at the northeastern corner of a plaza which also boasts amenities surrounding banking, automotive, and dental care, together with several others.

Conveniently located just off of Interstate 10, I-10 is a heavily traveled freeway and the southernmost cross-country Interstate Highway in the American Interstate Highway System. Interstate 10 stretches from the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, to Jacksonville, Florida on the East Coast. Alongside Phoenix, the freeway also takes in Tucson, El Paso, San Antonio, Houston, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.

4923 East Chandler Blvd is one of a number of properties acquired by Andrew Cratsenberg in the Phoenix area. Other sites include a property located on North Cave Creek Road, purchased through Cave Creek Commons, LLC for $2,100,000 cash and covering over 9,100 square feet.

Also acquired by Andrew Cratsenberg, through Wildflower Village, LLC, is a larger 12,000 square foot property located on East Baseline Road, in nearby Gilbert. The site, purchased for $4,600,000 cash, is immediately adjacent to the renowned regional shopping destination, Dana Park. Both the East Chandler Blvd and East Baseline Road buildings have been referred to by property experts as ‘marque properties.’

Cratsenberg’s Ahwatukee Hills Plaza, LLC property at 4923 East Chandler Blvd is located within Ahwatukee, sometimes referred to as Ahwatukee Foothills, an urban village which is part of Phoenix, Arizona. While geographically Ahwatukee is situated within the southernmost portion of Phoenix, the area is generally considered to form part of the East Valley region of the broader Phoenix metropolitan area.

About Web Presence, LLC