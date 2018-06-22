Anderson Direct & Digital Announces 2018 IMCA Annual Conference Attendance

Insurance marketing experts Anderson Direct & Digital today announced they will be attending this year’s IMCA Annual Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

POWAY, CA (PRUnderground) June 22nd, 2018

IMCA (Insurance Marketing & Communications Association) members include representatives from some of the largest multi-line insurance companies and brokerage firms in North America, together with the marketing agencies which serve them.

Unsurprisingly, Anderson has been a strong, sought-after presence at this and other major industry events across the country. They have a 30-year track record of helping some of the nation’s most respected insurance brands boost policy rates, improve TAP/MC, lower marketing costs and derive greater lifetime value from their policy holders.

Anderson’s broad service offering includes proprietary data intelligence, marketing strategy, highly segmented creative, cutting edge digital tactics and omnichannel targeting, full in-house production, along with media planning and marketing.

“The possibilities in Insurance marketing now are mind-boggling,” says Scott Hopkins, Anderson’s EVP, “particularly when it comes to data intelligence and one-to-one targeting, which are Anderson specialties. We’re looking forward to sharing our insights and, as always, hearing firsthand from industry leaders about the challenges they’re facing today.”

This year’s IMCA Conference runs from June 24-26 at the W Atlanta Midtown. The agenda includes keynote speakers on a variety of topics, including emerging industry trends, together with valuable workshops, networking and breakout sessions, IMCA’s Innovation Torchbearer Award Ceremony, plus other exciting events.

Anderson Direct & Digital will be exhibiting at Booth #3.

Anderson Direct & Digital is a full-service vertical marketing agency offering a full spectrum of end-to-end marketing services from their 77,000-square-foot facility in Poway, California.

About Anderson Direct & Digital