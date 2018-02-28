andDonovan and DOM360 Recognized at Greenville AAF Awards

Automotive Digital Ad Agency and Sister Agency Win Silver at the American Advertising Awards

Greenville, SC (PRUnderground) February 27th, 2018

DOM360 and andDonovan stood strong against the competition, taking home two Silvers at the Greenville AAF Awards.

Automotive digital ad agency DOM360 and sister agency andDonovan each took home Silver awards at the 2018 Greenville American Advertising Awards Show, which took place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Revel event space in Greenville. The awards were attended by some of Greenville’s biggest and best advertising and marketing agencies looking to share their creative work with the community.

The agencies’ awards were in recognition of work they created on behalf of clients, MADABOLIC and the Hudson Automotive Group. andDonovan’s creative promotional video for MADABOLIC was recognized in the Cinematography category, while DOM360’s pre-roll videos for the Hudson Automotive Group placed in the Internet Commercial Campaign category.

“The awards at this year’s American Advertising Awards are a testament to the exceptional work our employees are producing for our clients,” said Robert Donovan, chief executive officer. “We believe this extraordinary work is born out of a trusting partnership with our clients and we couldn’t be more excited to share these awards with them.”

andDonovan’s and DOM360’s award-winning work will be forwarded on to the District level of the American Advertising Awards, where they will be judged and eligible for more awards.

About the American Advertising Awards:

The American Advertising Awards, formerly the ADDYs, is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Club (Ad Club) competitions. Conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF), the local Ad Club phase is the first of a three-tier, national competition. The mission of the American Advertising Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

About DOM360

DOM360 is an award-winning full-service digital agency that specializes in the automotive industry. In-house capabilities include a full suite of marketing services including Dealership Planning & Strategy, Website Development & Optimization, Social Media Management & Advertising, SEO & SEM, Video Creative & Production, and Media Planning & Buying. Ranked as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America on the Inc. 5000 report, DOM360 has grown to over 70 employees with locations in Greenville South Carolina and Boca Raton Florida.