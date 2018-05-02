Ancient Secrets Hair Oil Revolutionizes Black Hair Care

Start Growing your hair in 2-3 weeks!

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2018

Natural Hair Growth Oil Delivers Amazing Results!

Ancient Secrets Beauty announced today that its new All-Natural Hair Growth Oil nurtures, nourishes and moisturizes African American naturally curly hair. This specially designed, nutrient-rich hair oil cause amazing hair growth as well! Ancient Secrets Beauty natural hair care products are designed to take the guesswork out of which hair care products work for the consumer. This multi-purpose oil not only stimulate hair growth, but it also repairs preexisting damage to

the hair, repairs split ends, repairs thinning edges, helps treat eczema, rosacea and dermatitis—and this amazing oil is also an anti viral and an anti bacterial. Ancient Secrets Beauty oil is the best kept secret in natural hair care—until now! “Natural hair stylists and at home care consumers benefit in more than one way when using the multi-purpose hair growth oil” ,says Meekah Royale, founder and creator of Ancient Secrets Beauty. “There’s so many product choices on the market today and choosing the right hair care product can be confusing and expensive.

We’re trying to take the guess work out of products the consumer should use by keeping it simple.” I sincerely believe that your hair is your crowning glory, therefore it should be nourished and pampered. I created my product line to offer each person that uses it a royal hair care experience, concludes Royale. Ancient Secrets hair oil is a natural, holistic healer of the scalp. Moreover, this product line is vegan, paraben and cruelty free and effective in conditioning, moisturizing and strengthening black ethnic hair that is prone to breakage and dryness. “We’ve been in the healthy hair care market for over 5 years now and have seen a lot of product lines with multiple hair care products to address one issue or another like hair growth, breakage, or dryness, or scalp issues, and it goes on and on, said Meekah. Our hair oil has also been used for Eczema, Shingles, Psoriais, Rosacea, Thinning Edges and Excellerating Hair Growth.

Ancient Beauty Secrets prides itself on infusing each bottle of oil with top quality, all-natural ingredients. “We’ve combined the best ingredients to not just treat scalp and hair care issues but to help prevent them from occurring in the first place.” said the company’s Founder. It’s also worth noting that Ancient Secrets hair growth oil is derived from natural ingredients of the earth that have been used since 2000 BC. Typical users see growth in 2-3 weeks after daily use.

For more information about the Ancient Secrets Beauty product line, please visit www.AncientSecretsBeauty.com. You may also visit www.facebook.com/ancienthairsecretsgrowth.

