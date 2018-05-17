Anatoly Kozeruk has become the CEO of Holding Company GVSU Centre

GVSU Centre is a vertically integrated diversified holding company working in all stages of construction, from design to the sale of finished real estate.

Anatoly Nikolaevich Kozeruk

Position: CEO of Holding Company GVSU Centre, JSC.

Date of birth: June 10, 1966.

Education: Academy of Civil Aviation, St. Petersburg.

Languages: Russian (native); English.

Married, two children.

Experience:

* From 2018 to the present:

CEO of Holding Company GVSU Centre, JSC.

* From 2013:

Member of the Board of Directors of the development company MR Group.

* From 2003 to 2013:

Advisor to the CEO on investment projects of Gazprom Invest Yug ZAO, Moscow.

* From 1991 to 2003:

CEO of the company BVT, organizing and managing the company’s development activities in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Anatoly Nikolaevich Kozeruk began his career in the sphere of aviation (Pulkovo airport).

From 1991, he was the founder of Baltiisky Vozdushny Transport ZAO (BVT) – a holding company engaged in aviation activities, wholesale deliveries, the import of food products and the export of trucks and components. In cooperation with Gazprom, BVT was engaged in product supplies to the Far North.

Anatoly Kozeruk has been actively engaged in residential and commercial real estate development since the mid-1990s within the framework of BVT. BVT’s projects include restoration and new construction in St. Petersburg and Moscow. The company’s portfolio exceeds 300,000 thousand square meters.

Under Anatoly Kozeruk’s leadership, as advisor to the CEO on investment projects of Gazprom Invest Yug, the following objects were built: Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, Sulfur Plant in Astrakhan, and underground gas storage facilities. The company also supervised 16 gas transmission providers.

Since 2013, Anatoly Kozeruk has been a member of the Board of Directors of MR Group.

As a member of the Board of Directors of MR Group, Anatoly Kozeruk is responsible for fee development and new business development.

About the company

The joint-stock company Holding Company Glavnoye Vseregionalnoye Stroitelnoye Upravleniye Tsentr was established on May 25, 1998 by a decree of the President of the Russian Federation, on the foundation of the Main Military Construction Department of the Ministry of Defense, formed on January 27, 1964.

GVSU Centre has a modern manufacturing base for the production of residential buildings in the DOMMOS series, which are completely designed and manufactured at enterprises that are part of the holding.

GVSU Centre is one of the industry’s largest players in the Moscow region, acting as a builder, investor and general contractor in the construction of objects of any complexity. The company’s spheres of activity include the production of building materials, the design and construction of panel and monolithic housing, technical and industrial enterprises, and social infrastructure such as polyclinics, schools and kindergartens.

About Holding Company GVSU Centre