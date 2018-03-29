Analysis and Reporting Software Leaders Data Quarry Inc. Undergoes Divestiture from DockOn AG

In a mutually beneficial move, Data Quarry Inc. have separated from DockOn AG and are now a fully independent company, with neither holding stock in the other.

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) March 29th, 2018

Data Quarry Inc. has built a hard-earned reputation as a leader in developing one-of-a-kind applications for the wireless industry stretching back to 2011. Originally part of DockOn AG, whose Quantal Technology is defining the next generation of RF radio architecture, Data Quarry recently announced they have spun off from DockOn in a move that is expected to benefit both companies. After the divestiture, both companies are now fully independent of each other, with no common stock, management or other services. The enthusiasm surrounding the news from both San Diego-based companies is high.

“It was a privilege to be one of the early members of DockOn,” commented Amy Brown, Founder and Software Architect at Data Quarry. “My passion has always been in providing solutions to help automate and streamline complex tasks through software. This spinoff allows us to expand into other markets such as IoT, and focus on developing new innovative products that would not fit under the DockOn umbrella. As we expand to other markets, we will continue to focus on supporting the wireless testing industry by developing additional software solutions.”

Adam Gould, CEO of DockOn, shared the positive attitude, remarking, “The Data Quarry spinoff is good for both companies, as it allows DockOn to focus our efforts on the development of our Quantal Technology, while enabling Data Quarry to move forward with its software solutions.”

According to Data Quarry, their software has made large improvements in the productivity levels of antenna design houses, test labs, and carriers allowing engineers to skip having to manually copy and paste data that covers analysis and reporting needs. Using their software these processes are automated in a reliable and secure way, freeing up time and creative energy that can be used elsewhere.

Services Data Quarry offer include software solutions, custom development, and consulting.

For more information, be sure to visit https://dataquarryinc.com.

About Data Quarry Inc.

Data Quarry Inc was founded in 2016 but has roots stemming back to 2011. Located in the heart of Sorrento Valley in San Diego, California, Data Quarry was first developed by DockOn Inc. to help their engineers solve problems derived from manual analysis and reporting. Data Quarry has gained traction over the years as a market leader and turn into a thriving business, developing one-of-a-kind applications for the wireless industry.