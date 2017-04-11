An oppose‐by‐support reACTION to Trump’s twitter habit

New website boosts the impact of charitable donations

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2017

reACTION Fundraising, based in San Diego, recently launched a website offering those who oppose Donald Trump’s Twitter habits an easy way to counteract his tweets. Donors sign up at riseupreact.org, choose a charity from a list of well-known, progressive organizations, and pledge to donate a fixed amount of as little as 5 cents, every time Trump tweets.

The more he tweets, the more money goes to organizations who oppose his agenda.

reACTION tracks and publicizes the total donations, and sends a monthly report to the White House letting Trump know just how much cash his tweets have raised for progressive causes.

Participating charities include the ACLU Foundation, the American Refugee Committee, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the Center for Victims of Torture, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Global Fund for Women, Lambda Legal, Planned Parenthood, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

reACTION’s founder, Carrie Sefcik, explains the dual purposes of this approach. “The website provides a simple way for individuals to resist Trump’s agenda by supporting established organizations who are on the front lines, fighting in courts, educating the public, and helping the victims of his divisive policies. Donations pledged through riseupreact.org also send a powerful message about Trump presenting his opinions as facts in a platform that spreads them before they can be vetted. He uses Twitter to manipulate the American public by delivering oversimplified, one‐way communications, a tactic that bypasses fact-checking and follow-up questions. Donors want Trump to know that as longs as he tweets lies, false accusations, and fear‐mongering propaganda, they will fight back with truth, justice, and generosity.”

About reACTION Fundraising