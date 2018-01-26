AMS Vans to Open New Conversion Facility Adjacent to Main Dealership in 2018

Southeast’s largest wheelchair accessible vehicle manufacturer, dealer expands Atlanta campus

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) January 26th, 2018

AMS Vans — the largest wheelchair accessible vehicle manufacturer and mobility dealer in the Southeast — looks to improve upon its impressive Tucker-based campus by opening a new conversion and service facility extension in 2018.

The company acquired the nearly 6,000-square foot property directly adjacent to its current location with plans to create a new conversion and service facility focused exclusively on the Ford Transit — one of AMS Vans’ most popular wheelchair accessible vehicle options. The ADA-compliant Transit is the ideal fleet supplier for commercial non-emergency medical transport operations.

AMS Vans’ President and CEO Kip Crum remarks, ‘Our new showroom extension has been in the works for a long time now and we’re very excited to get it completed and operational. This new addition to our campus will not only give our mobility technicians the room they need to better serve our customers, it will stand as a symbol of our growth and stability in a highly-competitive industry, as well.’

The new showroom extension will feature the following unique assets:

Focus on the Ford. The primary focus of the new facility will be on the Ford Transit wheelchair accessible vehicle — matching its growing popularity among consumers

The primary focus of the new facility will be on the Ford Transit wheelchair accessible vehicle — matching its growing popularity among consumers Streamlined conversion areas. Two conversion lines with the potential to build four vehicles simultaneously — complete with lifts and dedicated hardware segmentation

Two conversion lines with the potential to build four vehicles simultaneously — complete with lifts and dedicated hardware segmentation Dedicated mobility equipment bays. Two dedicated areas for installing driving aids, wheelchair lockdowns, transfer seats, and powerchair and scooter lifts

Not only will the new facility expansion create fresh space for the Ford Transit-focused conversion activities, it will also relieve strain on the primary service facilities and reduce the customer wait time for service of other makes and models.

The company plans to initiate conversion and service operations within the new add-on facility by February, 2018 — including the addition of mobility technicians and staff members.

About AMS Vans, LLC

America’s Mobility Van Dealer is a national wheelchair accessible van dealer and manufacturer with a mission to deliver the industry’s best adaptable vehicles and mobility equipment that meets the unique needs of our customers at a price they can afford. With over 20 years of dedicated service to helping thousands of amazing people realize true mobility freedom, the AMS Vans nationwide family is growing every day.