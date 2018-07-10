Amerimold Exposition Announces Details of Highly Successful 2018 Edition

Strong attendance and diversity of attendees headline 6th annual Amerimold Exposition in Novi, MI

Cincinnati, OH (PRUnderground) July 10th, 2018

Amerimold– The event for mold manufacturing– closed on June 13th, 2018, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. The two-day tradeshow, education and networking event featured over 2,800 registered attendees.

Nearly 200 exhibitors filled the Amerimold exhibit hall, displaying products and services used for moldmaking, design, molding and maintaining molds. Many of the biggest names in tool and mold manufacturing showcased the newest trends and evolutions in the moldmaking industry. Of those attending, 34 percent identify themselves as original equipment manufacturers, 34 percent as mold and tool manufacturers, and 33 percent as injection molders- a diversity of attendees that is a special part of the Amerimold experience.

As it does every year, Amerimold allowed the thriving moldmaking community to turn out in full force and celebrate the strength of the industry. Prior to the show, moldmaking professionals from around the world contributed to the annual “Top 10 Reasons to Be a Moldmaker” list, an exciting annual tradition that gets distributed on t-shirts to conference attendees. On the evening of June 12th, hundreds of show attendees and exhibitors came together to celebrate the mold manufacturing industry at the annual presentation of the Leadtime Leader Award and networking reception.

Speaking about this year’s Amerimold, Show Manager, Allison Kline Miller said, “We always strive to provide a place for mold builders, mold buyers and equipment suppliers not just to buy and sell their goods, but to create relationships within our strong moldmaking community. By providing free educational sessions and equipment demos on the show floor, as well as multiple networking opportunities over the two-day event, we create an environment where the moldmaking community can celebrate and even improve itself. We’re very excited to return to Chicago and continue evolving and growing Amerimold in 2019!”

About Amerimold

Amerimold is North America’s premier event for mold manufacturing. Presented by Gardner Business Media, in partnership with MoldMaking Technology, Plastics Technology and Modern Machine Shop, amerimold connects global and domestic technology leaders involved in all aspects of mold manufacturing.

www.amerimoldexpo.com