Amerimold 2018 Registration Open

Amerimold: The Event for Mold Manufacturing announced today that registration is open for their annual event. The 2018 edition will take place June 13-14 at the Suburban

Cincinnati, OH (PRUnderground) February 5th, 2018

Amerimold connects more than 3,000 of the top owners, executives, and engineers in the plastic injection mold making industry. The event includes an exhibit hall, a diverse collection of technical programming, and various networking and product sourcing events.

Early bird registration extends through May 1st, and includes:

· Complimentary Amerimold exhibit hall pass

· Free show floor education sessions

· Onsite business development opportunities

Amerimold visitors will see the latest machine tools, materials, tooling, software, services and components for mold manufacturing. “We launched some exciting new features to the event last year in Rosemont and we’re looking forward to continuing those in Novi, where we always have an impressive audience in the heart of the mold making industry, “said Show Manager, Allison Miller. New features to Amerimold last year that will be returning in 2018 are Amerimold Tech Talks taking place on the show floor, and In-Booth equipment demonstrations from industry experts.

For the first time ever, Amerimold 2018 will be co-located with Composites Overmolding, sponsored by Composites World. This will allow for guests to also get a glimpse of some of the most exciting lightweighting technology and machinery in the automotive industry.

Event registration and details are available at www.amerimoldexpo.com.

For more information, contact Anne Von Moll, Registration Manager, at 513-527-8800 or info@amerimoldexpo.com.

About Amerimold

Amerimold is North America’s premier event for mold manufacturing. Presented by Gardner Business Media, in partnership with MoldMaking Technology, Plastics Technology and Modern Machine Shop, amerimold connects global and domestic technology leaders involved in all aspects of mold manufacturing.

www.amerimoldexpo.com