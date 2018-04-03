American Society of Evidence-Based Policing (ASEBP) to Host 2nd Annual Conference

Washington D.C. (PRUnderground) April 3rd, 2018

The American Society of Evidence-Based Policing (ASEBP) is hosting our 2nd annual conference sponsored by Mark 43 and in partnership with the Police Foundation and Temple University. The conference is May 21-22, 2018 at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA. The conference provides practitioners a platform to present their research along with experiences they have had in implementing evidence-based practices in their organization.

Presentations of research include the following topics: de-escalation, cybercrime, body-worn cameras, predictive policing violence reduction, officer-led research initiatives, officer wellness, and race/ bias concerns. And for attendees with limited knowledge of evidence-based policing, there will be a workshop on the basics. The conference will be a robust two days of learning about evidence-based policing practices.

Here are some of the confirmed speakers:

– Chief Ed Flynn, Milwaukee PD

– Commissioner Richard Ross, Philadelphia PD

– President Jim Bueermann, Police Foundation

– Chief Brian Manley, Austin PD

– Commissioner Branville Bard, Cambridge PD

– David Kennedy, John Jay College

– Jerry Ratcliffe, Temple University

– Aili Malm, California State University, Long Beach

– David Klinger, University of Missouri, St. Louis

– Joel Caplan, Rutgers University

– David Maimon, University of Maryland

– Andrew Ferguson, University of the District of Columbia

– Emma Williams, Canterbury Policing Research Centre

– Ian Hesketh, College of Policing

– Angela Hawken, BetaGov – New York University

– Jeremiah Johnson, Darien PD, New Haven University

Last year the conference was a success, one assistant chief stated, “This was the best conference I have ever been to and I have been to a lot of conferences!”

This year’s conference will be just as rewarding.

Register for the conference or become a member at www.AmericanSEBP.org.

Media inquiries: info@americansebp.org

For further information about ASEBP please see:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/american-society-of-evidence-based-policing-conference-2018-tickets-41443161612

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78Y4pV5RT4

About American Society of Evidence-Based Policing (ASEBP)

The American Society of Evidence-Based Policing are active members looking to infuse research in law enforcement practices. Members include Police Officers (of all ranks), Crime Analysts, Researchers, and other stakeholders. Evidence-Based Policing allows for the use of research findings to develop those strategies that are best designed to reduce crime and disorder while maintaining the trust and confidence of the public served.