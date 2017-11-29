American Sentinel University’s New RN to BSN Program Offers Virtual Approach to Online Education

RN to BSN, CBE Powered by SIMPath™ Uses Digital Simulations to Enhance Nurse’s Learning Experience from the Comfort of Their Home

Aurora, CO (PRUnderground) November 29th, 2017

American Sentinel University, an accredited healthcare-focused online university recognizes that each nursing student’s educational journey is all their own. The way they learn, when they study, the experience they bring, and the challenges they overcome, are unique to each nurse.

That’s why American Sentinel University designed an innovative new online option for earning a BSN. The program is called RN to BSN, Competency-based Education (CBE) powered by SIMPath.

Dynamic Approach to Education

American Sentinel is an innovator in online education, and CBE is the most dynamic new approach to learning today. It offers students the opportunity to work at on their schedule at their pace while demonstrating the mastery of a subject.

American Sentinel’s SIMPath incorporates a robust digital simulation into the curriculum that provides nursing students the flexibility to earn their degree, their way and demonstrating their competencies using their styles in real-world work output.

SIMPath uses Sentinel City® and Sentinel Town™ as the central simulations which are currently being used in over 50 nursing schools in the U.S. and Canada.

Take a tour of the digital simulations provided by Healthcare Learning Innovations at https://youtu.be/UASEUrelnOE and https://youtu.be/0wZmVY2vIZ0.

“Our SIMPath program eliminates those shortcomings by immersing the student in virtual, real-life situations, and allows students to interact with vital information providers through intelligent agents (or bots) and the use of virtual and augmented reality simulation,” says Karen Whitham, Ed.D., MSN, RN, CNE, Associate Dean, Nursing and Healthcare Programs at American Sentinel University.

Dean Whitham says the university’s RN to BSN, CBE Powered by SIMPath is the first degree program based primarily on simulations, not just used in nursing, but education anywhere,

“We don’t expect this program to be the last, and in fact, someday all education could be delivered this way,” she adds.

Nurses Earn BSN When They Want, How They Want

American Sentinel’s new RN to BSN, CBE powered by SIMPath is CCNE-accredited and was designed for nursing students to learn at their own pace and leverage their skills and knowledge to complete as many competencies as they want in 16-week terms. This is exciting new learning format makes it possible for nurses to finish their BSN in less than a year for as little as $9,000.

Students accepted to the RN to BSN, CBE powered by SIMPath may be awarded 60 credit hours of the total 120 credit hours for their RN license and ADN or nursing diploma. Additionally, students can transfer up to 30 credits of general education leaving ten nursing credits to earn the degree.

The addition of SIMPath offers students an interactive and immersive simulation. Assignments focus on observations and experiences from the digital simulation, allowing them to explore different communities from the comfort of their own home.

“Nurses are an important part of the care team, and advanced nursing education is the key to stability and mobility in the healthcare industry,” says Dean Whitham.

She points out with a shortage of nurses with access to nursing education in many rural areas throughout the country that American Sentinel’s RN to BSN, CBE powered by SIMPath opens BSN degree opportunities to non-traditional students, including working parents and those with time constraints.

The RN to BSN, CBE powered by SIMPath is 100% online and designed for working healthcare professionals, providing them with the convenience to complete competencies around their busy schedule.

For information or to apply for American Sentinel University’s RN to BSN, CBE powered by SIMPath™, please visit http://www.americansentinel.edu/nursing/rn-to-b-s-nursing/bsn-competency-based/simpath or call 866.922.5691.

About American Sentinel University

American Sentinel University delivers accredited online degree programs in nursing (BSN, MSN, and DNP) and healthcare management (MBA Healthcare, M.S. Information Systems Management, and M.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics). Its affordable, flexible bachelor’s and master’s nursing degree programs are accredited by the Commission for the Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), of 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, D.C. 20001. The DNP program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) of 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, Ga., 30326. The University is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, DEAC, 1101 17th Street NW, Suite 808, Washington, D.C. 20036, (202) 234-5100, www.deac.org

In June 2016, the Higher Education Commission Board of Trustees voted to grant American Sentinel University the status of candidate for accreditation. Institutions seeking accreditation by HLC are required to complete a period of candidacy before being evaluated for full accreditation. To earn and maintain candidacy, American Sentinel must fully meet the Commission’s Eligibility Requirements and Assumed Practices and demonstrate the capacity to meet all the Criteria for Accreditation within the candidacy period.

Please note, the MBA Healthcare Project-Based program is pending review for inclusion in the university’s programs covered by the Higher Learning Commission designation of candidate for accreditation.

For required student consumer information, please visit www.americansentinel.edu/doe.