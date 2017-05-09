American Sentinel University’s Blog Series Reveals Secrets of Effective Nurse Leaders

AURORA, Colo. (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017

American Sentinel University’s new four-part blog series ‘Secrets of Effective Nurse Leaders’ is available at http://www.americansentinel.edu/blog/tag/Secrets-Nurse-Leaders/ as part of the university’s ‘The Sentinel Watch’ healthcare blog. The series explores the four key leadership skills all effective nurse leaders must possess to climb the career ladder.

“There is growing pressure for healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently. Educated and experienced nurse leaders must be equipped with the right skillset to lead change, manage teams and patient care, promote organizational goals, and shape the future of nursing,” says Elaine Foster, Ph.D., MSN, RN, Dean of Nursing and Healthcare Programs at American Sentinel University. “These proficiencies are gained through advanced education, experience and mentoring.”

The blog series explores some of the secrets of effective nurse leaders and how they transition into nursing management and organizational leadership positions in their healthcare facilities.

Dr. Foster says nurse professionals are well educated in clinical skills and the principles of nursing practice. During their education, nurses often receive little to no training in leadership skills, and this is in stark contrast to leadership principles that are routinely taught in business schools and other types of vocational programs.

“Even so, many nurses leave the bedside and rise to positions at the management or executive level,” she says.

The ‘Secrets of Effective Nurse Leaders’ blog series will run through May 23, 2017.

To learn more about the secrets of effective nursing leaders, visit the ‘Secrets of Effective Nurse Leaders’ series on American Sentinel University’s ‘The Sentinel Watch’ healthcare blog.

American Sentinel’s online MSN, Management and Organizational Leadership degree is specifically designed for experienced nurse professionals who seek to develop both management and leadership skills. Through case studies and hands-on course work, nurses examine the various human resource challenges facing an organization as well as the dynamic nature of the strategic planning and management processes. Courses cover long-range planning, including budgeting, analysis, and reporting.

Learn more about American Sentinel University’s accredited online M.S. Nursing Management and Organizational Leadership program at http://www.americansentinel.edu/nursing/m-s-nursing/m-s-nursing-nursing-management-and-organizational-leadership or call 866.922.5690.

