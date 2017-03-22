American Sentinel University’s Blog Series Examines Culturally Competent Care in Nursing

Nurses Effectively Meeting the Needs of Diverse Patients is Critical to Addressing Healthcare Challenges that Face Society

(PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2017

American Sentinel University’s new three-part blog series ‘Cultural Competency’ is available at http://www.americansentinel.edu/blog/tag/Cultural-Competency/ as part of the university’s ‘The Sentinel Watch’ healthcare blog. The series explores the importance of culturally competent care in nursing practice.

“Nurses in the U.S. are caring for a progressively more diverse population, so it is essential to have a nursing workforce that reflects the population to deliver cost-effective, high-quality care that improves patients’ satisfaction and health outcomes,” says Elaine Foster, Ph.D., MSN, RN, Dean of Nursing and Healthcare Programs at American Sentinel University.

The blog series examines the ways nurses are challenged to provide effective care to patients of all beliefs, races, and cultures.

The foundation of cultural sensitivity is the awareness that differences between people exist, without assigning a value to them. Dr. Foster points out that this mindset is consistent with the nursing mission of patient advocacy and patient-centric care, as well as the ethical responsibility to respect the rights and dignity of every patient.

“Culturally competent care does not require you to change your worldview,” says Dr. Foster. “It just means you accept others’, act with empathy, and adapt your behavior as necessary to respect the values of other cultures.”

Cultural differences can affect patient assessment, teaching, and patient outcomes, as well as overall patient compliance.

Dr. Foster says nurses that effectively meet the care and needs of diverse patients are imperative to address many of the healthcare challenges facing society today.

The Cultural Competency blog series will run through March 27, 2017.

To learn more about the importance of culturally competent care in nursing practice, visit the ‘Cultural Competency Series’ on American Sentinel University’s ‘The Sentinel Watch’ healthcare blog.

Nurses can make a difference in the lives of their patients and empower themselves with knowledge through an online RN to BSN or RN to BSN/MSN degree. American Sentinel University is an innovative, accredited provider of online nursing degrees, including programs that prepare nurses for a specialty in nursing education, nursing informatics, and executive leadership.

Learn more about American Sentinel University’s accredited online Nursing programs (RN to BSN, MSN, or DNP) at http://www.americansentinel.edu/nursing or call 866.922.5690.

About American Sentinel University

American Sentinel University delivers the competitive advantages of accredited online nursing degree programs in nursing, informatics, MBA Health Care, DNP Executive Leadership and DNP Educational Leadership. Its affordable, flexible bachelor’s and master’s nursing degree programs are accredited by the Commission for the Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). The DNP program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The university is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The Accrediting Commission of DEAC is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency and is a recognized member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

In June 2016, the Higher Education Commission Board of Trustees voted to grant American Sentinel University the status of candidate for accreditation. Institutions seeking accreditation by HLC are required to complete a period of candidacy before being evaluated for full accreditation. To earn and maintain candidacy, American Sentinel must fully meet the Commission’s Eligibility Requirements and Assumed Practices and demonstrate the capacity to meet all the Criteria for Accreditation within the candidacy period.

Please note, the MBA Healthcare Project-Based program is pending review for inclusion in the university’s programs covered by the Higher Learning Commission designation of candidate for accreditation.

For required student consumer information, please visit: www.americansentinel.edu/doe