American Sentinel University Presents Honorary Doctorate to Charles H. Moore, Jr.

1952 Olympic Gold Medalist Presents Keynote Address

Colorado (PRUnderground) September 12th, 2018

American Sentinel University recently celebrated the academic achievements of its 2017-2018 graduates in nursing, technology and healthcare management disciplines at its thirteenth commencement ceremony. Charles H. Moore, Jr., a philanthropist, businessman, Olympic gold medalist, and inspirational champion of societal reform, was awarded an honorary doctorate and presented the keynote address.

American Sentinel awards honorary degrees to recognize outstanding achievement. Recipients receive a Doctor of Letters degree, and they are amongst the highest honors conferred by the university. Previous recipients have been models of excellence and service to the university’s students, graduates, and the world.

Moore is a 1952 Olympic gold medalist (hurdles) who pioneered the 13-steps between hurdles in the 400-meter hurdles, where 15-steps had been the custom. He was also the director of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), and he served as the chairman of the USOC’s 2012 Bid City Evaluation Task Force. He was the president and CEO of several multinational companies, and a managing director of several investment advising companies. For 14 years, he served as executive director of the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy (CECP), founded by Paul Newman.

During the ceremony, Dr. Rick Oliver, CEO of American Sentinel University remarked, “For me Charlie didn’t become a hero because of an Olympic race, or the many honors that followed – no matter how momentous those honors were. He became my hero because of what he did and continues to do after winning Olympic gold. For more than six decades, Charlie has been and exemplar of what it means to be a great husband and father, an articulate and relentless advocate of ethical standards and professional conduct, and a persuasive fundraiser to support philanthropic causes.”

All American Sentinel graduates in attendance at the commencement ceremony received a signed copy of Moore’s book, Running on Purpose: Winning Olympic Gold, Advancing Corporate Leadership and Creating Sustainable Value.

About American Sentinel University

American Sentinel University delivers accredited online degree programs in nursing (BSN, MSN, and DNP) and healthcare management (MBA Healthcare, M.S. Information Systems Management, and M.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics). Its affordable, flexible bachelor’s and master’s nursing degree programs are accredited by the Commission for the Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), of One Dupont Circle, NW Suite 530, Washington, D.C., 20036. The DNP program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) of 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, Ga., 30326. The University is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, DEAC, 1101 17th Street NW, Suite 808, Washington, D.C. 20036, (202) 234-5100, www.deac.org.

In June 2016, the Higher Education Commission Board of Trustees voted to grant American Sentinel University the status of candidate for accreditation. Institutions seeking accreditation by HLC are required to complete a four-year period of candidacy before being evaluated for full accreditation. To earn and maintain candidacy, American Sentinel must fully meet the Commission’s Eligibility Requirements and Assumed Practices and demonstrate the capacity to meet all the Criteria for Accreditation within the candidacy period.

The MBA Healthcare Project-Based program is not included in the programs covered by the Higher Learning Commission designation of candidate for accreditation.

For required student consumer information, please visit https://www.americansentinel.edu/about-us/student-consumer-information/.