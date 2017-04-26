American Sentinel University Names Sarah Moore Faculty of the Year Award Winner

Award Recognizes Sarah Moore, Assistant Professor, as Member of Teaching Faculty That Best Exemplifies Teaching Excellence and Inspires Students in the Classroom

AURORA, Colo. (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

American Sentinel University today named Sarah Moore, Assistant Professor, RN, MSN, DNP, as the winner of the 2016-2017 Faculty of the Year Award. The award is part of American Sentinel’s Recognition Program recognizing faculty, students, and staff that best embody the University’s mission and values in their everyday lives.

American Sentinel recognizes that faculty are vital to student success and have a central responsibility for helping the University achieve its mission. The Faculty of the Year Award is presented in recognition of the recipient’s teaching excellence as evidenced by meeting the University’s expectations and their ability to inspire students in the classroom.

“American Sentinel’s tradition of academic excellence has been grounded by our world-class faculty and focus on rigorous engagement with students in and outside the classroom,” says Mary Adams, President and Chief Academic Officer at American Sentinel University. “We are proud to honor Sarah Moore for her extraordinary work with students and her dedication to broadening their learning experience. Sarah’s ability to encourage free and open discussion and expression among her students and peers, while upholding the University’s principles of Scholarship, Leadership, Accountability and Citizenship, are just some of the reasons her students and colleagues nominated her for the award. We are honored to acknowledge her contributions with the 2016 Faculty of the Year Award.”

The American Sentinel Faculty Award Committee evaluates each quarter’s American Sentinel Faculty of the Year Award winner and then names one American Sentinel Faculty of the Year Winner.

This year’s winner, Sarah Moore, will be recognized at the University commencement ceremonies in June.

About American Sentinel University

American Sentinel University delivers the competitive advantages of accredited online nursing degree programs in nursing, informatics, MBA Health Care, DNP Executive Leadership and DNP Educational Leadership. Its affordable, flexible bachelor’s and master’s nursing degree programs are accredited by the Commission for the Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). The DNP program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The university is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The Accrediting Commission of DEAC is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency and is a recognized member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

In June 2016, the Higher Education Commission Board of Trustees voted to grant American Sentinel University the status of candidate for accreditation. Institutions seeking accreditation by HLC are required to complete a period of candidacy before being evaluated for full accreditation. To earn and maintain candidacy, American Sentinel must fully meet the Commission’s Eligibility Requirements and Assumed Practices and demonstrate the capacity to meet all the Criteria for Accreditation within the candidacy period.

Please note, the MBA Healthcare Project-Based program is pending review for inclusion in the university’s programs covered by the Higher Learning Commission designation of candidate for accreditation.

For required student consumer information, please visit: www.americansentinel.edu/doe