American Sentinel University Launches MSN Nurse Practitioner Specializations

MSN Nurse Practitioner Prepares Nurses to Advance Their Careers, and Better Serve Their Communities

Aurora, CO (PRUnderground) December 28th, 2017

American Sentinel University, an accredited healthcare-focused online university, announces two online Master of Science Nursing, Nurse Practitioner Specializations in adult-gerontology primary care and family practice.

These new specializations prepare highly qualified bachelor’s educated nurses to take the certification exam in their chosen area. An MSN NP specialization enables nurses to take a more active role in care decisions in today’s quickly evolving health systems. The two specializations offer 100% online coursework and are available to nurses with a BSN and active RN license living in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Utah.

“According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, America is experiencing a physician shortage. Nurse practitioners are the solution to this very real health crisis,” says Elaine Foster, Ph.D., MSN, BSN, RN, Dean of Nursing and Healthcare Programs at American Sentinel University. “Becoming a nurse practitioner not only allows a nurse to offer greater care to their communities, but it gives them a more powerful voice in the ever-changing healthcare landscape.”

Nurses Leading the Way in Primary Care

Nurses are at the forefront of primary care in the United States. They are stepping up to the plate to offset the shortage of primary care providers and providing efficient and cost-effective patient care.

With a predicted 20 percent increase in demand for nurse practitioners by the year 2022, and a median annual salary averaging above $96,000, becoming an NP provides job stability while nurses can focus on their passion – caring for their patients.

American Sentinel’s MSN NP specializations feature the flexibility of online learning and experienced faculty with significant nursing leadership and educational experiences. Students benefit from interactions with nursing leaders from top U.S. healthcare organizations from around the country, including Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Geisinger Health, Spectrum Health and more.

MSN NP Specializations Course Highlights

Earning an NP specialization in Adult-Gerontology will help nurses to assess, prevent, diagnose and manage acute and chronic health conditions of patients 13 years or older. American Sentinel’s rigorous curriculum covers a breadth of advanced primary care areas: advanced health assessment and diagnostic reasoning, complex concepts of aging, and advanced role development and organizational leadership.

For those nurses wishing to earn a Family Nurse Practitioner Specialization, American Sentinel’s expansive curriculum keys in on advanced health assessment and diagnostic reasoning for the APRN, maternal and child care, and advanced practice nursing integration.

American Sentinel’s MSN NP specializations are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and approved by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The curriculum is timely and relevant and provides nurses with the latest knowledge and market-relevant expertise.

“The MSN Nurse Practitioner specializations prepare nurses for advancement in two quickly growing practices,” says Dr. Foster. “The critical thinking skills and tools developed in the MSN NP specializations will prepare nurses to improve and extend care to diverse populations and allow them greater autonomy in the healthcare field.”

Affordable, Flexible and Attainable

The MSN NP program is only 28 months long with quarterly starts. American Sentinel offers competitive tuition rates and various payments plans which allow most students to graduate debt-free.

The program is open to nurses with a BSN and active RN license living in any of the following eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, or Utah.

For information or to register for American Sentinel University’s Master of Science Nursing, Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Specialization, please visit https://www.americansentinel.edu/nursing/m-s-nursing/adult-gerontology-primary-care-nurse-practitioner. For information or to register for the Master of Science Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner please visit https://www.americansentinel.edu/nursing/m-s-nursing/family-nurse-practitioner. More information can also be found by calling an Admissions Services representative at 866.922.5690.

About American Sentinel University

American Sentinel University delivers accredited online degree programs in nursing (BSN, MSN, and DNP) and healthcare management (MBA Healthcare, M.S. Information Systems Management, and M.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics). Its affordable, flexible bachelor’s and master’s nursing degree programs are accredited by the Commission for the Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), of One Dupont Circle, NW Suite 530, Washington, D.C., 20036. The DNP program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) of 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, Ga., 30326. The University is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, DEAC, 1101 17th Street NW, Suite 808, Washington, D.C. 20036, (202) 234-5100, www.deac.org

In June 2016, the Higher Education Commission Board of Trustees voted to grant American Sentinel University the status of candidate for accreditation. Institutions seeking accreditation by HLC are required to complete a period of candidacy before being evaluated for full accreditation. To earn and maintain candidacy, American Sentinel must fully meet the Commission’s Eligibility Requirements and Assumed Practices and demonstrate the capacity to meet all the Criteria for Accreditation within the candidacy period.

Please note, the MBA Healthcare Project-Based program is pending review for inclusion in the university’s programs covered by the Higher Learning Commission designation of candidate for accreditation.

For required student consumer information, please visit: www.americansentinel.edu/doe