American Sentinel University Announces 2016 Winter Semester Dean’s List

University Recognizes Students for Academic Excellence During 2016 Winter Semester

AURORA, Colo. (PRUnderground) April 6th, 2017

American Sentinel University named 361 undergraduate students to the 2016 Winter Semester Dean’s List, which recognizes undergraduate students for academic excellence in the nursing and healthcare management programs during the 2016 winter semester.

Eligibility for the Dean’s List is based on the cumulative grade point average for all coursework of 3.9 or higher and a semester grade point average of 3.9 or higher for undergraduate students who started and completed two courses for the period of September through December 2016.

The 2016 Winter Dean’s List accounts for nearly 15 percent of American Sentinel’s active student population and includes undergraduates from the nursing and healthcare management programs.

Dean’s List students, listed alphabetically, can be seen at http://www.americansentinel.edu/blog/2017/03/21/2016-winter-semester-deans-list/

“America has a need for more nurses, and we’re proud to help prepare nursing professionals to meet the ever-evolving demands of this vital industry,” says Elaine Foster, Ph.D., MSN, RN, Dean of Nursing and Healthcare Programs at American Sentinel University.

She adds, “As a healthcare-focused online university, our commitment to help our students achieve success is reflected in the percentage of our of student body named to the Dean’s List and their dedication to advancing the future of healthcare.”

Dr. Foster is pleased that so many of the University’s current students and graduates who have been honored on the Dean’s List now are making real-world differences at some of the nation’s top hospitals and aligned healthcare organizations.

American Sentinel students and graduates work at more than 300 healthcare facilities and organizations throughout the U.S. including Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Geisinger Health System, Maury Regional Medical Center, Spectrum Health, Centura Health and Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

“We are one of the few online institutions to focus solely on healthcare. The difference this makes for our nursing students is palpable. The confidence our faculty inspires is contagious. But it’s the personal and professional satisfaction our graduates find in their education and ultimately the success they find in the workplace that keeps us going,” says Devon Putnam, Executive Director of Student Success and Retention at American Sentinel University.

