American Sentinel University and Geisinger Host Special Commencement Ceremony

University and Geisinger Recognize Students with Special Onsite Ceremony

Aurora, CO (PRUnderground) January 18th, 2018

In the fall of 2017, American Sentinel University, an accredited healthcare-focused online university, and Geisinger came together to honor graduates with a special onsite commencement ceremony.

American Sentinel University and Geisinger have enjoyed a strong partnership for many years. Both are dedicated to helping nurses better aid their patients and communities. Geisinger’s commitment to offering unsurpassed patient care has led its development of advanced education initiatives, in particular, the encouragement of RNs to complete bachelor and master’s level programs.

Through the educational partnership with American Sentinel, Geisinger employees can return to school to earn their BSN, MSN, DNP or MBA even while working full-time. Employees also benefit from tuition discounts, deferred payment programs, and simplified financial and reimbursement paperwork. Over 400 students have taken advantage of the benefits the partnership provides, earning an advanced degree.

American Sentinel’s President and Chief Academic Officer, Mary Adams, was on hand to recognize each student at the commencement ceremony. Adams was joined by Geisinger Vice President of Nursing, Dr. Terri Bickert, DNP, RN, NEA-BC and Geisinger Director of Outpatient Nursing, and Coordinator Nursing Affiliations, Patricia A. Campbell, MSN, RN. Both Bickert and Campbell have been instrumental in supporting Geisinger’s advanced education initiatives, identifying and vetting education resources, as well as supporting the educational efforts of their staff.

“The opportunity to recognize the graduates in their workplace, with family and friends present to celebrate their accomplishments, made this event stand out for me since it is the exception that we get to spend time with our students outside of the classroom,” said Adams.

“American Sentinel’s partnership has allowed many of our nurses to complete their BSN and/or graduate degree’s while continuing to work full time and enjoy time for family activities,” said Campbell. “The feedback from our nurses is overwhelmingly positive. It was exciting to have graduates and their families have an opportunity to celebrate their graduation.”

American Sentinel is honored to partner with such an innovative and forward-thinking organization as Geisinger. The dedication of the organization, as well as that of each graduate, is matched only by their devotion to their patients and community.

Learn more about American Sentinel University’s online degree programs at http://www.americansentinel.edu/ or call 866.922.5690.

About American Sentinel University

American Sentinel University delivers accredited online degree programs in nursing (BSN, MSN, and DNP) and healthcare management (MBA Healthcare, M.S. Information Systems Management, and M.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics). Its affordable, flexible bachelor’s and master’s nursing degree programs are accredited by the Commission for the Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), of One Dupont Circle, NW Suite 530, Washington, D.C., 20036. The DNP program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) of 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, Ga., 30326. The University is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, DEAC, 1101 17th Street NW, Suite 808, Washington, D.C. 20036, (202) 234-5100, www.deac.org

In June 2016, the Higher Education Commission Board of Trustees voted to grant American Sentinel University the status of candidate for accreditation. Institutions seeking accreditation by HLC are required to complete a period of candidacy before being evaluated for full accreditation. To earn and maintain candidacy, American Sentinel must fully meet the Commission’s Eligibility Requirements and Assumed Practices and demonstrate the capacity to meet all the Criteria for Accreditation within the candidacy period.

Please note, the MBA Healthcare Project-Based program is pending review for inclusion in the university’s programs covered by the Higher Learning Commission designation of candidate for accreditation.

For required student consumer information, please visit: www.americansentinel.edu/doe