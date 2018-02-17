American Sentinel University and Colorado Hospital Association Recognize Rio Grande Hospital HC Professional

Award Recognizes Khrystynn Cano at Rio Grande Hospital as a Health Care Professional Making a Difference

Aurora, CO (PRUnderground) February 16th, 2018

American Sentinel University and the Colorado Hospital Association named Khrystynn Cano, RN, a charge nurse with Rio Grande Hospital, as a Colorado Health Care Star Award winner. This award recognizes Cano as an exceptional health care professional.

Colorado Health Care Stars is a statewide health care professional award recognition program sponsored by American Sentinel University and the Colorado Hospital Association. The program was launched in February 2015 to acknowledge industry professionals in Colorado who exceed expectations in the delivery of health care.

Like many health care organizations across the country, Rio Grande hospital struggles with staff retention. Cano has gone above and beyond in her preceptoring of nursing students, leading many of them to join the staff full-time. She is an excellent representative of the hospital to both patients and internal staff.

Cano has guided many new physicians as they become oriented to Rio Grande Hospital’s emergency room and regional resources. Her special efforts to make all feel welcome have led many new physicians to remain in the rural area which is an enormous win for both the hospital and the community.

“Khrystynn is a natural leader who redirects staff with a smile and will always take time for a coworker, patient, or visitor in need,” said Candice Allen, Chief Nursing Officer for Rio Grande Hospital. “On top of this, she is a Basic Life Support instructor who assists with outreach in the community teaching CPR to local law enforcement, forest service agencies and our own internal hospital staff, all in her spare time.”

Allen says that Cano’s dedication and drive to help others has inspired more individuals to volunteer with local Emergency Medical Services agencies or pursue health care careers. “She inspires through her caregiving abilities, her positive attitude and willingness to teach others. Her impact on Colorado health care is known in our rural area and we are so lucky to have her at Rio Grande,” said Allen.

“Nurses like Khrystynn bring much-needed care and kindness to their communities,” said Michael Richter, Vice President of Partner Engagement for American Sentinel University. “She is a shining example of the fact that you don’t need to live in the city to receive excellent care with compassion. We are honored to recognize her as a Colorado Health Care Star.”

