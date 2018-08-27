American Sentinel University and Colorado Hospital Association Name Community Hospital Practice Administrator a Colorado Health Care Star

Award Recognizes Thomas Bishop as a Health Care Professional Making a Difference

Colorado (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

American Sentinel University and Colorado Hospital Association named Thomas Bishop, Practice Administrator, with Community Hospital, as a Colorado Health Care Star Award winner. This award recognizes Bishop as an exceptional health care professional.

Colorado Health Care Stars is a statewide health care professional award recognition program sponsored by American Sentinel University and Colorado Hospital Association. The program was launched in February 2015 to acknowledge industry professionals in Colorado who exceed expectations in the delivery of health care.

Bishop manages the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Student Health Center, Community Care of the Grand Valley and Grand Valley ENT and Facial Plastic Surgeons. Bishop was instrumental in developing the CMU Behavioral Health Program with the CMU administration. The program has been a great success and has helped hundreds of CMU students.

“The partnership between CMU and Community Hospital provides student health services and now allows access to behavioral health services for the CMU student population that previously did not exist,” said John Skillicorn, executive director of physician practices, Community Hospital. “Tom is constantly seeking ways to improve healthcare access and delivery in our community and is an excellent example of a ‘Health Care Star’.”

“Committed healthcare professionals like Thomas are paving the way in today’s rapidly changing healthcare environment,” says Michael Rickart, Vice President of Partner Engagement for American Sentinel University. “We’re thrilled our partnership with the Colorado Hospital Association allows us to honor his achievements and to recognize him as a Colorado Health Star.”

Twelve winners are selected during the program year, awarded with $100 and entered into a drawing for a full-tuition scholarship for an accredited health care certificate or degree at American Sentinel University.

