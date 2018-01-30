American Sentinel University and CHA Name Medical Center of Aurora Nurse Colorado Health Care Star

Award Recognizes Teresa Rightmer at Medical Center of Aurora as a Health Care Professional Making a Difference

Aurora, CO (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

American Sentinel University and the Colorado Hospital Association named Teresa Rightmer, BSN, RN, a registered nurse at Medical Center of Aurora, as a Colorado Health Care Star Award winner. This award recognizes Rightmer as an exceptional health care professional.

Colorado Health Care Stars is a statewide health care professional award recognition program sponsored by American Sentinel University and the Colorado Hospital Association. The program was launched in February 2015 to acknowledge industry professionals in Colorado who exceed expectations in the delivery of health care.

Rightmer lives by the hospital mission; above all else, she is committed to the care and improvement of human life. In her role, she connects with her patients and their families to ensure that she delivers outstanding care and personalized service.

She often goes above and beyond her job description in her role. She emulates the ICARE standards of behavior held by the Medical Center of Aurora: she is compassionate to her patients and treats all coworkers with the same level of care.

Recently, Rightmer met two sisters on the hospital elevator who had just made the decision to take their other sister off life support and donate her organs. Rightmer recognized their sadness and kindly escorted them to the hospital chapel where they could discuss their decision in peace, and tracked down answers to all of their questions. She worked with the Donor Alliance nurses and found out that through their sister’s generous donation, three different children were helped. This extra assistance and compassion allowed the sisters to mourn and be reassured in their decision.

“Teresa is always recognized on nurse leader rounds by patients and staff for her unselfish approach and compassion to help others,” said Michelle Stierstorfer, Director of Surgical Services. “She leads with integrity and serves with excellence.”

Stierstorfer says that Rightmer’s dedication and drive to serve others makes her a true role model to everyone, including herself.

“Teresa inspires others to care unconditionally and stay connected to the purpose for which they serve,” said Stierstorfer.

“Nurses like Teresa are truly the heart in our health care system,” said Michael Richter, Vice President of Partner Engagement for American Sentinel University. “We are honored to recognize her as a Colorado Health Care Star, her warmth, dedication and attention to her patients’ physical and emotional health are inspiring.”

