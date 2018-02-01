American Sentinel University and CHA Name HRRMC Imaging Manager Colorado Health Care Star

Award Recognizes Duane Johnson at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center as a Health Care Professional Making a Difference

Aurora, CO (PRUnderground) February 1st, 2018

American Sentinel University and the Colorado Hospital Association named Duane Johnson, BS RT (R) (CT), Imaging Manager at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC), as a Colorado Health Care Star Award winner. This award recognizes Johnson as an exceptional health care professional.

Colorado Health Care Stars is a statewide health care professional award recognition program sponsored by American Sentinel University and the Colorado Hospital Association. The program was launched in February 2015 to acknowledge industry professionals in Colorado who exceed expectations in the delivery of health care.

Johnson is committed to providing excellent patient care and offering compassion and thoughtfulness with his patients, and his employees.

“Duane is a patient-centered leader,” said April Asbury, Vice President of Patient Services for HRRMC. “His positive impact in Colorado health care is through improving the patient experience and modeling kindness and empathy for his employees.”

“Duane is an inspiration to all health care providers,” said Michael Richter, Vice President of Partner Engagement for American Sentinel University. “It’s an honor to name Duane a Colorado Health Care Star and recognize his valuable leadership at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.”

