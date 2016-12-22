American Sentinel University Alumni Details Importance of Foreign-Educated Nurses in Nursing Journal

American Sentinel University DNP alumna, Lobel Lurie, DNP, RN-BC, Nursing Professional Development Specialist with Cone Health discusses the important role that foreign-educated nurses (FENs) play in the future delivery of care in the December 2016 issue of Nurse Leader magazine.

In Lurie’s article, ‘Strategic Planning for Future Delivery of Care: Onboarding Foreign-Educated Nurses,’ she says addressing the need for future FENs and the development of standardized onboarding competencies for FENs is aligned with the Institute of Medicine (IOM). The IOM recommends in their 2010 report Future of Nursing: Leading Change, Advancing Health that targeted educational investment in FENs is needed to promote nursing competency for the delivery of safe, effective, and efficient nursing care.

Lurie notes that the onboarding competencies are indispensable tools to address critical issues such as variations education, clinical experience, regulations, and cultural challenges organizations face in facilitating successful integration of FENs into the current practice.

Here’s a preview of the article: Caregiver competency to ensure public safety is an expectation for every healthcare worker within the United States. The current nursing workforce has 4.5 million active, licensed registered nurses (RNs), licensed vocational nurses (LVNs), and licensed practical nurses (LPNs). The Bureau of Labor Statistics projected in 2014 that a 50% reduction of that same workforce would be attributed to the upcoming retirements, escalating around 2022. The nursing shortage in the United States is cyclic in nature and may need to be supplemented once again with FENs.

“The U.S. has become the main destination for foreign-educated nurses. These nurses play a vital role in the future delivery of healthcare services and require supportive leadership and the ability to target nursing skills and competencies at the operational level to ensure their successful integration into healthcare organizations,” says Elaine Foster, Ph.D., MSN, RN, Associate Dean DNP and Healthcare Programs at American Sentinel University. “We are proud of the contribution that our DNP alumna, Lobel Lurie, made to Nurse Leader magazine about this significant topic in healthcare.”

Read the article in the December 1, 2016, issue of Nurse Leader magazine. (Vol. 14, Issue 6, p.427-432).

About American Sentinel University

