American Philanthropic Ventures Association to Fund Life-Saving Medical Technologies

A newly launched Houston nonprofit will host a philanthropic venture investment conference on February 16 featuring five life-saving technologies making strides in a variety of medical challenges, from heart failure to Alzheimer’s disease.

The American Philanthropic Ventures Association will host the Texas A&M University Technology Commercialization Conference, in partnership with the New York Private Equity Forums, to introduce proprietary technologies to philanthropic-minded investors. The nonprofit connects life sciences and environmental science entrepreneurs with commercialization experts eager to see ground-breaking technology companies succeed.

The luncheon will be hosted on Thursday, February 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Westin Oaks Houston at the Galleria . Purchase luncheon tickets here: http://bit.ly/2k9m8GR .

“Our nonprofit brings groundbreaking medical technologies to market,” said Stephen Brewer, Founder of the American Philanthropic Ventures Association. “The five technologies featured at our launch will undoubtedly impress investors and certainly, anyone interested in medical advances for a better quality of life.”

The featured medical technologies include: CorInnova, Inc., a cardiac device intent on reversing progressive heart failure; OvaGene Diagnostics , a molecular test to improve the diagnosis and therapy selection of infectious diseases; Pulmotect, Inc. , a biotechnology boost to protect the lungs against infections; Shape Memory Medical , a catheter delivery technology that can “memorize” shape when inserted into a blood vessel; and Stream Biomedical, Inc., a recombinant protein utilized to save brain capacity from trauma, such as strokes and Alzheimer’s disease.

Investors will learn about companies commercializing medical technologies, meet with scientists and entrepreneurs one-on-one, and forge significant connections in the Texas A&M University Technology Commercialization incubator and accelerator world.

“Our nonprofit’s mission is to help institutions, such as Texas A&M University, prepare and connect innovation and impactful enterprises with interested investors and partners in hopes of making even greater strides toward progressive diagnoses, treatments and therapies,” Brewer said. “Technologies being developed there are destined to save the lives of people and animals, and need our financial resources to insure successful implementation.”

About American Philanthropic Ventures Association

The American Philanthropic Ventures Association, through education and communication, is committed to inspiring the traditional philanthropic community to redirect a significant portion of charitable giving to worthy enterprises destined to relieve human suffering and make life-altering technologies readily available.