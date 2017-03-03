American Associates is Celebrating 40 Years of Property Management in Phoenix

Four decades of property management in the Phoenix Metro Area – American Associates manages rental properties from Buckeye to San Tan Valley.

(PRUnderground) March 3rd, 2017

American Associates started out in 1976 with 2 investment property owners. Their rental properties are still with the company today. THAT says something about American Associates’ integrity, longevity and professionalism.

Their portfolio consists of single family residential rentals and commercial properties. They work with a variety of owners including foreign investors, seasoned investors and “accidental” investment owners. The core vision of American Associates is to provide exceptional service and the greatest return on investment for their clients. Every rental property owner has unique financial goals for their investment homes. American Associates understands how to maximize that potential by analyzing market trends, providing efficient maintenance services & transparent, meticulous accounting.

The company is looking to increase their business in 2017 by building trusted relationships with long-term and new rental property owners in the Phoenix Metro area. With 2 valley offices in Glendale & Tempe and a team of 12 dedicated employees, they envision another 40 successful years in property management and real estate.

About American Associates