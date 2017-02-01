Amerevent Offers New "Hybrid" Cleartop Tent Design for Lower-Cost, High-End Parties!

The HYBRID CLEARTOP TENT is a custom design only at AMEREVENT. This beautiful formal tent combines the best features of high-peak, clear-top and frame in a unique 800 SF freespan cleartop center for dancing and entertaining with 2-10 outflanking 400 SF high peak freespan frame tents for 80-400 guests. Can be placed on grass or pavement and anchored with stakes or weights. The center clear-top is typically for dancing, entertainment, food service and VIP’s. Pricing is 0.46-$0.51 (8-ft side) or $0.50-$0.56 (10-ft side). This is 20%-30% lower than an similarly sized cleartop alone. Lighted ceiling fans, air conditioning, heaters, light strings and whisper generators mean a hybrid cleartop tent can be used for formal events anytime in any season.

