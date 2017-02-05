Amerevent Introduces New 10-foot Eiffel Tower Theme Decor Prop

Amerevent, America’s Event Supercenters, has just introduced its new laser cut aluminum scale model of the Eiffel Tower of Paris. Amerevent’s prop stands 10-ft tall (over 12-ft with its integral stand) and includes a replica of the tower’s top mounted beacon and 4 color changeable base mounted floodlights. Unlike other similar sized models, this Eiffle tower is easily assembled by the user and can be quickly broken back down into its 4 stackable pieces and returned to its shipping container. Shipping is available nationwide by common carrier.

For more information about this new 10-ft Eiffle Tower, Amerevent’s 18-ft model, it’s 6-ft model or its 4-ft “crystal ice” cake decoration or centerpiece model as well as many other Paris themed decor items, visit: http://paris.amerevent.com.

