Ambulance services leader Transformative Healthcare to deploy Acuity Link platform

Number one provider in MA/NH market will install Acuity Link NEMT patient logistics management solution in 250 Fallon, LifeLine, and Stewart’s ambulances

Yarmouth Port, MA (PRUnderground) June 5th, 2018

Acuity Link, a provider of software solutions to automate and optimize non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), announced today that Transformative Healthcare is deploying Acuity Link’s logistic management coordination software throughout Transformative’s fleet of more than 250 ambulances.

Transformative is the number one medical transportation provider in the Massachusetts-New Hampshire market, measured by patients transported, and the parent company of Fallon Ambulance Service, LifeLine Ambulance Service and Stewart’s Ambulance Service.

Transformative CEO Patrick “Sean” Tyler said he anticipates the Acuity Link platform will improve ambulance response times and on-time performance by at least 30 percent, while also significantly improving fleet utilization across Transformative’s three operating ambulance services.

“Acuity Link offers a comprehensive and robust solution to handle all the transportation needs of most healthcare facilities,’’ Tyler said. “Acuity Link was engineered and is operated by ambulance industry experts to integrate ordering facilities and medical transportation providers into one seamless, interconnected platform.”

“We’re excited to partner with Transformative Healthcare,” said Alex Theoharidis, CEO of Acuity Link. “Transformative is leading the industry in its commitment to reinventing patient logistics through technology, business process innovation, and data analytics to improve health care delivery and patient outcomes while reducing system-wide costs.’’

The Acuity Link logistic management coordination software will help streamline Transformative’s operations by creating a centralized, HIPAA-compliant digital hub that can efficiently manage all levels of care and modes of transportation, ranging from critical care, advanced life support (ALS) and basic life support (BLS) ambulance transports through wheelchair van and ambulatory transit. Transformative will utilize Acuity Link’s detailed analytics dashboard, which provides multi-data point insights into operational trends to support effective daily decision making. The data-focused insights provided by Acuity Link will help Transformative improve service levels, transportation asset utilization and vehicle response time.

“A core value of our company is utilizing the very best technological innovations to continually improve our service to customers,” said Tyler. “In the complex world of managing medical transportation, the critical technology breakthrough Acuity Link delivers to us is the ability to automatically assign the nearest available, suitable, and contracted resource from among multiple transportation providers. With Acuity Link deployed across our fleet, we will reshape Transformative’s operations to deliver our customers and patients a higher level of clinical excellence and reliability in medical transportation services.”

About Transformative Healthcare

Transformative Healthcare www.transformativehc.com is committed to delivering cost efficient, high quality patient outcomes by innovating how both patients and data move through the healthcare system. Transformative creates customized partnerships with healthcare providers that combine innovative patient logistics services and intelligent data analytics into programs that improve patient experience and outcomes while reducing the overall cost of healthcare. Transformative is the number one medical transportation provider in the Massachusetts — New Hampshire market, measured by patients served. Headquartered in Wellesley, Mass., Transformative’s three operating subsidiaries are: LifeLine Ambulance Service, operating from 12 locations across New Hampshire and Eastern Massachusetts; Stewart’s Ambulance Service, which has served New Hampshire’s Lakes Region from its 3 locations for over 35 years; and Fallon Ambulance Service, which has served Eastern Massachusetts from its 10 locations for 95 years.

About Acuity Link

Founded in 2015 by a seasoned team of emergency medical service and health care professionals, Acuity Link offers a HIPAA-compliant dashboard, which automates the process of ordering all levels of NEMT. The company’s digital platform can manage logistics for multiple transportation providers by levels of care and modes of transportation, and ensures contractual obligations are met by automating service level agreements. Acuity Link’s technology utilizes customizable vehicle assignment logic, real-time integration with dispatch systems and automated medical necessity authorizations to allow health care institutions to instantly access the closest available and suitable transportation resources for patients. With Acuity Link, health care institutions can easily schedule on-demand, recurring and multi-destination transportation for patients, which results in a more efficient and reliable discharge process and improved patient throughput. Acuity Link’s dashboard is equipped with robust reporting and analytics tools driven by automatic geo-fence triggers and cloud-based, real-time data. The analytics dashboard aggregates accurate, actionable information for decision makers.

The company is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves various health care institutions in the U.S., ranging from academic medical centers, free standing clinics, skilled nursing facilities and ambulance and wheelchair accessible medical transportation providers.

Acuity Link is fully compliant with HIPAA laws and provides various levels of encryption, which meet or exceed industry requirements for protecting patient information.