Amazon Customers Using WonderVeg Spiralizer Report Great Success in Getting Kids Eat More Veggies

Kitchenware brand WonderEsque recently celebrated the success their customers have in getting picky eaters eat more vegetables by spiralizing the veggies.

(PRUnderground) March 10th, 2017

If children are the future, it makes very good sense to keep them as happy and healthy as possible. Diet and exercise is a big part of this. WonderEsque are doing their best to help, recently announcing they have received a tremendous amount of positive feedback for their WonderVeg Tri Blade Vegetable Spiralizer from parents, who use the product to make zoodles for their kids – a smart, healthy alternative to pasta that can help prevent their children from becoming obese.

One recent Instagram message from a spiralizer owner really touched home with the WonderEsque team, where the influencer shared, “Why bother with the hassle of these crazy “zoodles” instead of the simplest meal in the world for busy families: spaghetti? My kids. I want to protect them from the diseases of civilization and keep all their parts healthy, like the thyroid, which can get pretty messed up with all the grains we eat (thanks a lot, Food Pyramid).”

This smart message, among many, was a great inspiration to WonderEsque.

“One in every 7 reviews for our WonderVeg Spiralizer mentions the health benefits of spiralizing your vegetables or the idea of taking advantage of zoodles as an alternative to classic high-carb pasta spaghetti and get your kids to eat more vegetables,” remarked WonderEsque Spokesperson Nicole Smith. “So we decided to spread the word and get us involved into promoting the message of this influencer to the world. Because she is right indeed: when you own a spiralizer, you really can disguise zucchini spaghetti as pasta and your kids won’t even notice the difference.”

According to WonderEsque, their WonderVeg Spiralizer is built to the highest standards, featuring both some of the sharpest blades on the market made of 420 grade stainless steel, along with an innovative crank handle guaranteed never to break. A long list of vegetables can be used in the spiralizer, with cucumbers, carrots, beets, potatoes, sweet potatoes, zucchini, apples, pears, parsnip, cabbage and squash being just some customer favorites – all healthy and great tasting.

Feedback for the WonderEsque WonderVeg Spiralizer has been remarkably passionate.

S. Chun, recently said, “I’ve been trying to cut down on bloaty carbs for a while and saw some expensive fancy sweet potato noodles in the store- of course I loved them so decided to buy my own spiralizer… and now I’m obsessed! I spiralize everything. This product came quickly, was super good value for money, is quick and easy to use and clean, came with extra free gifts and the customer service has been outstanding. Totally recommended! So far I’ve made ‘zoodles’ parsnip crisps and curly sweet potato carrot and parsnip fries and they’ve all been delicious.”

About WonderEsque

WonderEsque was founded in 2015 and from its inception, has been driven by a personal obsession of their founders to make their customers life WonderEsque. Their products are edgy, influential, and innovative in their field and more importantly, strive to give customers a happy-feet-good-feeling.