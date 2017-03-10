Alpenglow Expeditions Offers Tours with Ski Lift Access To Squaw Valley’s National Geographic Bowl

Opens Rarely Skied, Coveted Area to General Public

(PRUnderground) March 10th, 2017

Following a successful start to the 2016/17 season, Alpenglow Expeditions, in partnership with Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, announced today a new terrain addition to their backcountry ski offerings at Squaw Valley. Alpenglow Expeditions has received permission from the US Forest Service to ski guide in the National Geographic Bowl zone to the northwest of the popular Granite Chief area of the ski resort.

Never before have skiers and riders been able to access this terrain by utilizing the extensive lift system at Squaw Valley. The National Geographic Bowl area is a coveted location for Lake Tahoe skiers and riders and has long been admired from afar, but rarely skied due to the difficult public access from Highway 89 and the closed boundaries at Squaw Valley. This new special access for skiers and riders is made possible due to the new partnership between Alpenglow Expeditions and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

“To be able to share this terrain in National Geographic Bowl with our groups is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Adrian Ballinger, owner and founder of Alpenglow Expeditions. “Standing on top of Granite Chief peak looking north, Lake Tahoe skiers have been dreaming of skiing and riding this terrain since the Granite Chief lift was built at Squaw Valley”.

The new addition also gives Alpenglow Expeditions easy access to the nearby terrain of Needle and Lyon peaks via the same access gate. Both peaks are difficult to access via traditional means, but now a real possibility due to Alpenglow’s partnership with the resort as well as the US Forest Service.

To celebrate the new access and express appreciation towards this amazing local community of skiers and riders, Alpenglow is providing three complimentary community days through the end of the season to allow the local backcountry enthusiasts to ski and ride the new terrain at no cost. To inquire about these community days, please contact Alpenglow Expeditions.

For more information and to book a tour, visit alpenglowexpeditions.com or call 877-873-5376.

About Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows

Voted ‘Best Ski Resort’ in North America for the second year in a row by USA Today and 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2017, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is an internationally renowned mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe that spans over 6,000 skiable acres. The resort features slopeside lodging at The Village at Squaw Valley®, which bustles year round with nonstop events and nearly 60 bars, restaurants and boutiques. With an annual average of 450 inches of snowfall and 300 sunny days, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is known as the spring skiing capital as it provides one of the longest ski and snowboard seasons in Lake Tahoe. Skiers and riders of all ability levels are welcomed by over 65 percent beginner and intermediate terrain, 14 easy-to-navigate mountain zones and a custom app to make the most of every visit. Visit squawalpine.com or call 1.800.403.0206 to learn more.

About Alpenglow Expeditions

Alpenglow Expeditions was founded in 2004 by IFMGA certified guide Adrian Ballinger. From the Himalaya to Lake Tahoe, Alpenglow leads expeditions across the mountain ranges of the globe in all disciplines including mountaineering, skiing, ski mountaineering and rock climbing. With over 30 international expeditions per year and a full menu of ski and rock climbing courses in Lake Tahoe, Alpenglow Expeditions core values are founded on providing a unique experience for each client who desires to explore mountains across the world. Visit alpenglowexpeditions.com or call 877-873-5376 for more information.