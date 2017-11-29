Almost 6,000 female athletes participated in the 2017 SilverLakes College Showcase

The 2017 SilverLakes College Showcase hosted over 330 premier prep soccer clubs from around the United States, Canada and Mexico and hundreds of College Coaches

Norco, California (PRUnderground) November 29th, 2017

Located in the city of Norco, SilverLakes sits on 130 acres, with 24 world class soccer fields. Hosting an event of this magnitude, all in one location makes SilverLakes one of the premier facilities in the country. With convenient parking, food options and entertainment, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Seeing the growth of this annual event from 140 teams last year to over 300 participating teams this year, is truly inspiring. SilverLakes believes in helping and supporting young athletes by providing first class fields, facilities and amenities. The College Showcase allows the opportunity for thousands of young ladies to be seen by a plethora of college institutions.” said Josh Hodges, Executive Director of Sports. “This year’s tournament provided many new enhancements for not just the athletes but also for everyone in attendance. We were excited to expand on our hospitality with an all new restaurant, special athlete features like: A player’s lounge, skills competitions, soccer golf and GPS video monitoring services provided by Trace.”

The College Showcase offers a unique opportunity for teams from across North America to compete against each other in one location in front of many of the nation’s leading college coaches and scouts. SilverLakes focused this signature event on young women in an effort to expand their opportunities playing at the next level.

“Roughly 150,000 student athletes win scholarships each year in the United States. A very small percentage of those young athletes will be on showcase this year at SilverLakes in front of some the best coaches and scouts this country has to offer. We are proud to host an event focusing on women’s athletics to help them achieve their dreams of playing collegiate sports.” concluded RJ Brandes, General Manager at SilverLakes.

About SilverLakes

One of the largest soccer and equestrian complexes in the United States, SilverLakes encompasses 130-acres in Norco, California. The state-of-the-art facility has 24 soccer fields and five horse arenas, hosting more than 750k athletes and enthusiasts in its first year of operation. SilverLakes newest addition is a 6-acre outdoor concert venue called The Backyard. Our mission is to help children and families realize their full athletic potential while creating a family friendly venue and gathering place for all our guests to enjoy. For more information, please visit www.silverlakespark.com.