AllianceNRG Program(TM) and CounterpointeSRE(TM) Approved in Hillsborough County

(PRUnderground) March 10th, 2017

Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners voted today to implement the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program for residents in the county’s unincorporated area. The program makes energy conservation and efficiency, renewable energy and wind resistance improvements affordable for property owners by providing fixed-rate financing for 100% of the project and closing costs, repaid through an assessment on property tax bills. The leading organizations providing these services are AllianceNRG ProgramTM and CounterpointeSRETM, with AllianceNRG Program serving the residential market and the CounterpointeSRE serving the commercial market. Financing is limited to the useful life of the improvements and cannot exceed a maximum of 30 years. The AllianceNRG Program and CounterpointeSRE Program are among the leading PACE programs in the country.

In addition to helping property owners save on energy and insurance bills, PACE Programs spur local job creation by increasing demand for contractors and supplier services. The Programs are expected to create more jobs in Hillsborough County.

A wide variety of energy-saving products are available to property owners. Some of the Programs’ most popular products include solar power,, whole-home heating and cooling (HVAC) systems, energy-saving windows and doors, roofing and insulation.

The Programs can help property owners reduce insurance premiums and protect them against the next hurricane by financing hurricane protection property upgrades like new roofs, strapping, storm windows, doors and shutters.

“Our Programs are making a big impact on job creation and economic stimulus throughout Florida” said C.J. De Santis , Head of Governmental Relations . “We have a strong track record and will make it easy for local residents and business to make improvements that increase their comfort and save money. Based on our experience in other PACE communities, we expect to see a high level of interest from homeowners and businesses.”

Participation is 100 percent voluntary for both municipalities and property owners.. A growing number of cities and counties are partnering with multiple PACE providers to increase financing choices available to consumers.

The AllianceNRG Program and CounterpointeSRE are sponsored by the Florida PACE Funding Agency (FPFA), the largest PACE program in Florida. The FPFA is a governmental agency established in 2011. The AllianceNRG Program and Counterpointe SRE are now available in over 74 cities and 16 counties in Florida to more than 6.2 million people, representing approximately 31% of the state’s population.

About AllianceNRG Program Florida

The AllianceNRG Program is the largest PACE program in Florida and is the third party administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency (FPFA). FPFA was created in 2011 for the sole purpose of leveraging the advantages of an independent statewide approach to PACE financing. The AllianceNRG Program currently operates in Florida, California and Connecticut. In California the AllianceNRG Program is a program of the California Statewide Communities Development Authority’s Open PACE Program.

